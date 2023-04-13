On March 27, Girl Scout Troop 2241 with Troop Leader Amanda Simmons and family members donated and planted three Tulip Poplar trees at the intersection of the Catawba River Greenway and the Downtown Connector trial.

Trees were planted adjacent to the former seed orchard and in the 250-foot riparian buffer. Michael Berley, project designer for the city of Morganton, spoke to the group about trees, riparian buffers, water quality, wildlife habitat, tree selection and tree planting.

This project is a part of the Girl Scout Tree Promise where troops from all over the world are hoping to plant five million trees by 2026. They hope to make this an annual project with the city of Morganton.