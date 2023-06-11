This spring our son, Randall Van Horn, and his wife, Stephanie, had the pleasure of watching their two daughters celebrate crossing milestones in their lives. The older of the two, Tanya, graduated from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree in cyber security. The younger sister, Alexandra, crossed the bridge from the Brownies to the Junior level of Girl Scouts. The two parents are proud of both their girls.

Stephanie Van Horn, my daughter-in-law and a knowledgeable and dedicated Girl Scout leader, shared information about the organization.

“Girl Scouts have long held the tradition of raising girls up to be strong leaders involved in their community and making the world a better place,” Stephanie said. “At the end of the school year, the Girl Scouts hold a Bridging Ceremony for Girl Scouts active this year and moving up into the next level. Girls are placed in the appropriate level for Girl Scouts according to what grade they are in school: Daisy, kindergarten through first; Brownies, grades two to three; Juniors, grades four to five; Cadets, grades six to eight; Seniors, grades nine to 10; and Ambassadors, grades 11-12. After 12th grade they can become lifetime members of the Girl Scouts. It is possible for them to support a younger troop or even start their own Girl Scout troop.

“Bridging is an important step in Girl Scouts as it highlights achievements from the past year as well as calls attention to preparing for new experiences, adventures, responsibilities and fun for the upcoming year. While not required to bridge to the next level, Girl Scouts can earn a Girl Scout Bridging Award by ‘Passing it On’ and ‘Looking Ahead.’ Within each of these steps, girls look back at their past years in Girl Scouts, reflecting on experiences and accomplishments; community projects they have taken part in, fun trips they have gone on and then sharing this knowledge and excitement to younger Girl Scouts. It is an opportunity of giving back and mentoring younger girls. In the looking ahead step, girls meet and discuss with Girl Scouts at the next level to learn about exciting opportunities and possibilities for the next level.”

Stephanie then told about her daughter, my granddaughter, Alexandra Van Horn, and her accomplishments this year.

“On May 6, Alexandra Van Horn attended Magnolia Service Unit’s multi-troop Bridging Ceremony. Alexandra and other girls of her Brownie troop participated in the Bridging event. The ceremony follows Girl Scout traditions, including a flag ceremony reciting the Girl Scout Promise and Girl Scout Law, presentation of earned badges and Journey and Summit pin. The journey badges are more involved, require multiple steps and meetings to earn with a community service component to make the world a better place. “To earn her summit pin, Alexandra had to earn three Journeys. The badges Alexandra earned were discussed by the girls due to Girl Scouts encouraging age-appropriate girl-led meetings and discussion on what the girls want to accomplish during the year. Alexandra’s troop volunteered to make appreciation gifts for their elementary school. Alexandra has participated in local park beautification projects which involved picking up debris and trash. During the bridging ceremony, Alexandra was presented with her Fly Up Girl Scout wings as she bridged to Junior Girl Scouts, a bridging certificate, Citizen Scientist Journey, Outdoor Journey, ‘It is your story Journey,’ and her ‘My Promise My Faith.’” Stephanie continued explaining Alexandra’s accomplishments for the year.

“Alexandra was able to recount going camping with her troop in two different camporees, earning a different Journey badge each time. She was able to share she learned archery and riding horses. She learned about canoeing, fishing and hiking. She learned how to talk to customers in her Girl Scout Magazine and Nut business. She learned how to market her Girl Scout Cookie business and promoting Operation Smiles that has her customers purchasing cookies for our nation’s heroes, our military women and men.

“She was able to share learning how to properly use hammer, screw drivers and build a mini pinball machine. She learned from World Thinking Day about Girl Scouts from France and interesting facts about the country of France. She knows from her mom’s stories about the fun experiences she had as a Girl Scout from Brownies to 12th grade. It was so important that many leaders come from former Girl Scouts as they want to ensure their daughters have the same great experience of Girl Scouting and having that sisterhood of girls that last well into adulthood. I am still friends with the ladies from my childhood Girl Scout Troop and have kept in touch through the power of social media and meeting up with them. Alexandra and I have made great friends with the girls and co-leaders.”

I learned so much from this story my daughter-in-law, Stephanie Van Horn, shared with me. It is obvious that Scouting can be a beautiful bonding experience for a mother and daughter.