Give wisely on Giving Tuesday

The week following Thanksgiving isn’t just about shopping. Thanks to Giving Tuesday, it’s now a major time to support charity.

Taking place on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Giving Tuesday movement has helped raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving worldwide since its creation in 2012. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.

“The evaluations we provide give donors insight into charity trustworthiness, helping them make wiser giving decisions,” said Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB WGA. ”Holiday donations can make a real impact. Therefore, it’s critical that donors’ hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.”

BBB Wise Giving Alliance is sharing the following tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season and all year round:

Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.