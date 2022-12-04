Giving the gift of reading

As a little girl, I loved to read. I read the backs of cereal boxes while I ate breakfast. I read on the school bus on the way to and from school. I read at night under the bed covers with a flashlight shining on my latest mystery novel. I read every Nancy Drew and Trixie Belden book in the little library at Crossnore Elementary School. In fact, my family used to joke that they didn’t know what my face looked like for years because it was always hidden behind a book.

Reading was my joy as well as my pathway to the life I wanted. I can see now that my love for reading guided many of the major decisions of my life—to go to college and graduate school and to become a teacher.

Perhaps, like me, you loved to read as a child. Today, only a small percentage of children might say the same. The latest statistics available show that in July of this year, children were spending an average of 91 minutes a day on TikTok. This number does not include the amount of time they spend on other social media apps like SnapChat or YouTube. Any time spent watching videos is time not spent on reading. Combine this with the academic losses and emotional strains caused by living through a pandemic, and it becomes easier to see why children might be struggling. They and the teachers and school personnel who support them need our help.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, just 36% of North Carolina’s fourth-graders were reading at grade level,” a press release from the North Carolina Education Corps states. “Test results from the past two years show young readers in North Carolina falling further behind, due to lost instructional time and other stressors.”

That is a sobering statistic. However, help and hope is on the horizon.

I hope to convince you to help pass on the gift of literacy by becoming a paid tutor for Burke County Public Schools as I have done. In an exciting new partnership with the North Carolina Education Corps, BCPS has invested in high-impact tutoring to help the youngest students in our county master critical foundational literacy skills. BCPS has funding for 44 corps members (reading tutors) and currently seeks an additional 23 passionate tutors to work part-time in select elementary schools. They know a strong foundation in reading prepares students to thrive in school and life.

Tutors are directly employed by BCPS and recruited, trained and supported in partnership with NC Education Corps. Established in September 2020 with support from the Governor’s Office, North Carolina State Board of Education, NC Education Corps strives to eliminate barriers to opportunity by providing high-quality whole child and academic support to public school students in North Carolina. The application process is simple, and the program offers support every step of the way. Pay range is $15 to $30 an hour.

Here’s how the program works:

Before beginning work, all tutors will receive and be paid for 13 hours of training delivered online by NCEC. In Burke County, tutors will meet in designated elementary schools with a small group of fourth graders (usually one to three students) three times a week, for a period of 30 minutes. Tutors can work as few as six and as many as 30 hours a week. They will use materials supplied by the school and NCEC. For additional support, each tutor will be assigned a learning coach for any questions or concerns that might arise.

The beauty of the program is threefold. First, all tutoring sessions occur in person, during the school day. This ensures all students have access to a high-impact literacy tutor who will provide targeted, personalized instruction.

Second, the tutor’s goal is straightforward: to build relationships with students based on trust and mutual respect and to support them as young readers. As an NC Education Corps tutor, you will do just that – help students become confident readers.

Third, and what may be most important to those interested in doing this work: NC Education Corps knows you don’t have to have a background in education to impact a child’s life — you simply have to be there. Specifically, NCEC and BCPS are looking for individuals who are:

Flexible enough to commit at least three days a week

Passionate about supporting students, teachers and public schools.

Have a minimum of 48 hours of college credit or an associate degree

Finally, I have shared this information to celebrate the steps BCPS is taking to ensure our children are gaining a solid foundation that will set them up for long-term success. I cannot overstate my respect for those who teach and for all those who support learning in our schools. I share because all children are our future. If you care about what that future looks like and you want to make a real difference in the life of a child, then I encourage you to join me in helping give the gift of reading.

For more information about the tutoring program, visit https://bit.ly/bcpstutor.