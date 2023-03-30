GLEN ALPINE — In a program school leaders hope will become a pilot for the rest of the county, Glen Alpine Elementary fifth graders recently learned CPR and received their own CPR education kits to take home and share with their families and friends.

On Tuesday, all 52 of the school’s fifth graders attended a special training assembly where they were introduced to the kits and taught the basics of using CPR to potentially save a life.

“They’re learning the American Heart Association CPR,” said Janet French, the Glen Alpine Elementary School nurse. “It’s a layman’s version of CPR and it’s only hands on, no breaths.”

During the sessions, students inflated “Mini Anne,” a personal CPR training manikin and went through the training video. In the video, students saw the three steps they should follow before administering CPR — check if the person is responsive, call 911 and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) if available.

Once they were taught those steps, students practiced chest compressions on their dummies which clicked when they pushed hard enough in the right place.

“It will click when you push down hard enough,” French told the students. “It takes a lot more muscle than you think.”

French said she hopes Tuesday’s assembly is only the beginning for her students. On Thursday, at the school’s Parent Night, students will be able to take their kits home to share with family and friends.

“That’s the goal of this program,” she said. “They take their kits home and they go and teach their family and friends and neighbors the same skills they’ve learned today.”

French has even added a QR code into the kits to help her track every time a student shares what they’ve learned with someone.

“I’m keeping track of how many people they are teaching at home and hopefully, in the next six months, we’ll see a lot of Burke County trained in CPR,” she said.

French also hopes to see the program replicated in other schools across Burke County.

“This is the pilot program for Burke County,” she said. “No other elementary schools have done this yet. We’re hoping it will spread like wildfire and other schools will jump on board.”

The kits were purchased from the American Heart Association with money from the school’s Title I funding. In addition to “Mini Anne,” the kits also include an instructional booklet and DVD and a bilingual skills reminder card. The regular price of the kits is $43 each, but Principal Lori Westerfield said the school received a volume discount.

“We purchased enough for our fifth graders this year and next year,” she said. “So, this will be at least a two-year program.”

Westerfield anticipates being able to buy more kits in the future and said she believes it’s important to keep the program going for future students.

“I feel like it is very important,” she said. “I’m CPR trained, most of our staff is CPR trained, so if we have students who are CPR trained … it’s really important for them to know what they’re doing in an emergency.”

Fifth grader Chloe Wiles said she believes the training has given her the skills and confidence to know what to do in an emergency.

“I really like knowing how to do this so maybe I could save somebody’s life someday,” she said. “It could happen anywhere, on the street, in public or in my house. It’s good to know that maybe I could save somebody.”