Glen Alpine Food Pantry Inc. recently received a Creating New Economies Fund (CNEF) grant of $28,000 from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program. This grant will increase the pantry's client families’ access to fresh locally grown produce from local sources.

“We love to provide healthy fruits and vegetables in the food boxes we distribute each week,” said Food Pantry Director Linda Schmickle. “The Faith & Food Coalition project expands our seven-church partnership to include collaboration with Oak Hill UMC’s Food Pantry. We are working with local farmers, gardeners, and produce sources to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables with these grant funds over the next several months.”

Resourceful Communities awarded 78 grants in our 2023 grant cycle, totaling nearly $950,000 to support innovative community projects that promote economic development, social justice, and environmental stewardship. The program is funded with generous support from private foundations across North Carolina, including Dogwood Health Trust, The Duke Endowment, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, and other generous philanthropic partners.

About Glen Alpine Food Pantry Inc.

The Glen Alpine Food Pantry, which is located at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, is a partnership of multiple churches of different denominations in the local community as well as Second Harvest of Metrolina. The pantry has been in operation since May 1, 2017, and serves approximately 300 households per month in its mission to provide food to those in need in Glen Alpine and western Burke County.

The food pantry is open to Burke County residents on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., Thursday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Food donations may be dropped off during those times, and monetary donations may be sent to the Food Pantry at P.O. Box 7, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.

About The Conservation Fund/ Resourceful Communities

Established in 1991, Resourceful Communities supports a network of grassroots organizations, faith-based groups, and resource partners with an effective combination of capacity building, direct investment, and facilitated networking to connect stakeholders with otherwise hard-to-reach resources. Resourceful Communities’ “triple bottom line” approach integrates environmental stewardship, social justice, and community economic development. Resourceful Communities is part of The Conservation Fund (TCF), a national nonprofit established in 1985 to protect working lands and promote economic development. The Conservation Fund has protected nearly 9 million acres nationwide, including more than 235,000 acres here in North Carolina.