Glen Alpine Food Pantry Inc. received a Human Hurt and Hope Grant on June 15 from Epsicopal Diocese of Western North Carolina.

This grant was provided through one of the seven partner churches who supply a base of regular financial support, board representatives, and volunteers: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at Lake James, 1865 N. Powerhouse Road. This historical church dates back to 1906 while currently offering many outreach mission opportunities to the Lake James Community.

This sizeable grant of $15,000 will be used to create a cold storage room at the GAFP’s location at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. GAFP supports food needs for residents of Western Burke County with the continued support of our seven local churches: St. Paul’s Episcopal at Lake James, Glen Alpine United Methodist, First Baptist of Glen Alpine, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church, and Crosslink Carbon City.

GAFP, a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit established in 2017 is a partner agency with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The pantry serves over 300 families per month. In the past year, GAFP has distributed over 227,000 pounds of food to 598 families, consisting of 1,280 individuals, including 226 seniors, 294 children and 760 adults. The cold storage room will help the food pantry continue to meet food needs by ensuring adequate cold storage for perishable foods.

GAFP has more than 70 volunteers that complete over 200 tasks with around 500 hours of work being done per month by the all-volunteer staff. The food pantry is open to low-income Burke County residents on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Food donations may be dropped off a half hour before those serving times. Monetary donations may be sent to the Glen Alpine Food Pantry at P.O. Box 7, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.

GAFP is currently seeking a new director. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity for food missions in our area, contact GAFP’ Board of Directors President Pastor John Terry of First Baptist Glen Alpine at pastorjohn_fbcga@yahoo.com.

For more information and to learn more about opportunities to volunteer, find us on Facebook.