Glen Alpine man dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Benefit and Food Drive

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church is hosting a benefit to help cover funeral and medical expenses, along with a nonperishable food drive in his memory.

WHEN: March 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 410 Linville St.

WHAT: Plates with an entree of barbecue or chicken plus slaw, baked beans, rolls and a dessert

PRICE: $10 per plate

HOW: Place an order by calling 828-257-3882 or 828-381-1879. Orders of 10 plates can ask for delivery by calling 828-443-5914. Dine-in and curbside pickup both are available. Masks are required.