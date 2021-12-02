Glen Alpine parade returns after year absence

GLEN ALPINE — One of Glen Alpine’s favorite events is making its return this weekend.

The town’s Christmas parade is back after a year on the shelf due to COVID-19. The parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start time. The route will begin on Pollard Avenue off Lail Road and continue for about a mile, concluding at the Glen Alpine Town Hall.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should check in on Pollard Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Mayor Bob Benfield said the town is hoping to have the Freedom High School marching band participate in the parade, which also is open to anyone else who wants in free of charge.

“Just come on up and have a good time,” Benfield said.

The parade also will include a visit from Santa Claus.

“Naturally, you know, the real Santa Claus,” laughed Benfield. “It won’t be a fake.”

Benfield said the parade will be good for the town after the tribulations of COVID, including the resultant cancelation of last year’s Christmas parade in Glen Alpine.