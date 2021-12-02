Glen Alpine parade returns after year absence

GLEN ALPINE — One of Glen Alpine’s favorite events is making its return this weekend.
The town’s Christmas parade is back after a year on the shelf due to COVID-19. The parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start time. The route will begin on Pollard Avenue off Lail Road and continue for about a mile, concluding at the Glen Alpine Town Hall.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should check in on Pollard Avenue around 1:15 p.m.
Mayor Bob Benfield said the town is hoping to have the Freedom High School marching band participate in the parade, which also is open to anyone else who wants in free of charge.
“Just come on up and have a good time,” Benfield said.
The parade also will include a visit from Santa Claus.
“Naturally, you know, the real Santa Claus,” laughed Benfield. “It won’t be a fake.”
Benfield said the parade will be good for the town after the tribulations of COVID, including the resultant cancelation of last year’s Christmas parade in Glen Alpine.
“I tell you what, it’s a tradition that, unfortunately due to COVID, we’ve not been able to do it,” Benfield said. “Now, it’s a good time to get out and enjoy ourselves. The town needs it. The people need to get out.
“We’ve been cooped up long enough.”
The weather forecast also looks good for Glen Alpine on Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service projects a high of 56 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a light northwest wind.
Benfield hopes that will draw out a good crowd to the special holiday event.
“The great thing about Glen Alpine is that we let everybody participate,” Benfield said. “Anybody who wants to come, as long as they do things right, we don’t have a problem with it.
“I think that’s one of the best things about our parade. It’s open.”
To contact the town of Glen Alpine, call 828-584-2622 or visit Town Hall at 103 Pitts St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or email mlalonde@townofglenalpine.org.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.