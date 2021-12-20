Glen Alpine woman receives NCDPS Badge of Excellence

“She is absolutely phenomenal,” Greene said. “She is one of the employees that is a pleasure to supervise because I don’t have to worry about whether she’s doing her work or not. She always excels, she goes above and beyond always.”

Greene said Mathes always is looking for ways to make things better for nursing staff, and her overhaul of the continuing education platform is a prime example of that.

“Throughout my career, you could see that there was a difference in how things were being done, or information that had been shared,” Greene said. “For the first time in my 28 year career with DPS, you can see that there is consistency all the way across the board.”

She said she would never be able to sing Mathes’ praises enough.

“She’s always looking for a way to improve things,” Greene said.

Mathes was thankful to receive the award.

“I appreciate the fact that they have the faith and the trust in me to be able to do my job on a day-to-day basis, and I’m just thankful that I’m able to do and provide the services that they need and serve as other things as well,” Mathes said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

