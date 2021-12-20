Glen Alpine woman receives NCDPS Badge of Excellence

RALEIGH — A Glen Alpine woman received the highest award bestowed upon employees of the state’s public safety agency late last month.
Lisa Mathes was one of 21 people recognized at a Nov. 29 awards ceremony where North Carolina Department of Public Safety employees received the department’s highest honor, according to Dabney Weems, a writer at NCDPS.
Mathes, the western region nurse educator for NCDPS, was recognized for innovation and efficiency for her work overhauling the department’s online platform for continuing education. She created a system with more than 220 training programs to make sure nurse educators across the state all have access to the same, most up-to-date information possible when teaching their students, NCDPS said.
She said she was surprised when she received the nomination and subsequent award.
“I was very humbled to be nominated and even to be able to be chosen for the award because there’s other people besides me that were nominated,” Mathes said. “It just means a whole lot for your peers to realize that you do something like that and nominate you and then you’re able to actually win.”
Sheila Greene, Mathes’ supervisor and the assistant director of nursing for the western region, said Mathes is a model employee.
“She is absolutely phenomenal,” Greene said. “She is one of the employees that is a pleasure to supervise because I don’t have to worry about whether she’s doing her work or not. She always excels, she goes above and beyond always.”
Greene said Mathes always is looking for ways to make things better for nursing staff, and her overhaul of the continuing education platform is a prime example of that.
“Throughout my career, you could see that there was a difference in how things were being done, or information that had been shared,” Greene said. “For the first time in my 28 year career with DPS, you can see that there is consistency all the way across the board.”
She said she would never be able to sing Mathes’ praises enough.
“She’s always looking for a way to improve things,” Greene said.
Mathes was thankful to receive the award.
“I appreciate the fact that they have the faith and the trust in me to be able to do my job on a day-to-day basis, and I’m just thankful that I’m able to do and provide the services that they need and serve as other things as well,” Mathes said.
