Glory days of basketball - Burke County Notebook

The dressing room is noisy as we rush to tie our Converse high tops, tighten the bands around our pigtails and rinse the body oils from our hands. We were taught to never wear lotion because it might cause a missed pass. We gather to hear a pep talk from our coach and say a prayer before lining up to enter the mayhem of the upcoming competition. We head out and start our warm-up drills, passing, layups, figure eights and slides all while gauging the opposition’s talents. Starting lineups are called and as expected, my last name is mispronounced, and my dad has to correct the announcer. We gather at mid-court for the jump ball. The buzzer sounds, and the ball is in the air. Exhilaration fills the gym, the tap is made and the game is on!