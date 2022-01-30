Glory days of basketball - Burke County Notebook

It was a wintery Friday night — the gymnasium bleachers start to fill.
The dressing room is noisy as we rush to tie our Converse high tops, tighten the bands around our pigtails and rinse the body oils from our hands. We were taught to never wear lotion because it might cause a missed pass. We gather to hear a pep talk from our coach and say a prayer before lining up to enter the mayhem of the upcoming competition. We head out and start our warm-up drills, passing, layups, figure eights and slides all while gauging the opposition’s talents. Starting lineups are called and as expected, my last name is mispronounced, and my dad has to correct the announcer. We gather at mid-court for the jump ball. The buzzer sounds, and the ball is in the air. Exhilaration fills the gym, the tap is made and the game is on!
Ah! Basketball! Just the word brings back memories of playing, watching, coaching and cheering my favorite teams along. It is often said of a family when they are involved in sports, “They are from a long line of basketball players.”
Some schools are often known for their expertise in sports and become a dreaded opponent on the court. It usually is not for short periods of time, but a legacy and skill passed down through the generations.
My mother, Leona Taylor Leigh, played hoops, as did her sister, Dorothy, on Morganton High School’s team in the early 1940s. The Taylor girls were taller than most and often told tales about their times in the gym.
I played Saturday mornings while in elementary school at the Collett Street Recreation Center. We chose teams and played parallel simultaneously across two courts.
When I reached junior high, I played for the Oak Hill Bulldogs. My classmates and I were a close-knit team for the next six years. By senior year, our skills had improved, and under the tutelage of first-year Coach Glenn Childres and assistant Lawrence Carpenter, we won the Skyline conference and tournament championships for the first and only time in the high school’s 23-year existence. Our record was 18-1; the only loss was to Old Fort by one point.
I can still hear the roar of the crowds and the groans after a questionable call from the referee. I recall raising our hand to indicate that we had a foul called. The four seniors, Doris Gragg, Mag Gardin, Karen Hilton and I felt the thrill of the win and cried after our first round playoff loss, knowing that it was the last game of our high school career. The word team was indeed the important factor in our success. We were friends on and off the court with many friendships enduring the years since 1971.
And so this story continues. I kept up with the girls I coached as an adult in the 1980s, the teams I watched play and cheered on as they entered high school, and was ecstatic when the first Freedom Patriot ladies won the state championship game in 1989. One of the players on that team, Missy, was the daughter of my high school teammate, Mag Gardin Collette. Leslie Mathis was an Oak Hill player as well. Kenda Walker, though not from Oak Hill, was the playoff MVP that year.
Then five years later, Patriot girls traveled again to the 1994 state playoffs and returned victorious with three of the Oak Hill Pee Wee players I coached smiling amid their teammates, Natasha Davis, (daughter of my high school teammate, Rose Collette Davis), Erica Mathies and Jodie Rhone. Freedom’s current ladies coach, Amber Snipes Reddick, was also a member. The Freedom men’s team made a clean sweep for the Patriots by winning the state’s top honor that year.
But once was not enough for this feisty Lady Patriot team, and they repeated their victory in 1995 for back-to-back state championships. I was so proud of all the girls. This team won all five playoff games by a margin of 19 points or more.
Freedom’s winning legacy continues, as will this article in next Sunday’s News Herald. When basketball is in your system, the anticipation of the next season is the greatest elation of all.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group and loves the thrill of the game as much watching it as she once loved playing it.