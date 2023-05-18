RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- Flowers, trees and manicured green grass are signs that spring has well taken hold. But another sign of spring in the south is all of the kudzu, weeds and briars that sprout up.

And now the town of Rutherford College is getting help from some four-legged furry friends to control the unwanted signs of spring.

Goats from Gnawin’ Nannies have been working on the undergrowth at the center of the town’s greenway park for several weeks. Town Manager Jessica Bargsley said when the council looked at the options for clearing the growth, using the goats was the most cost-efficient.

According to minutes from the Nov. 7 meeting, the town council considered three options to remove the undergrowth: Using gas (or diesel)-powered motorized equipment, chemical management which involves sprays and the natural management which involves goats.

The town council voted unanimously to use the goats to control the vegetation at the center of the greenway, according to minutes from the meeting.

Gnawin’ Nannies started in 2022 and has around 30 goats, said Brittany Leger, an owner of the business. She and her husband, Zeke (John Jr.), who is the utility director for Rutherford College, operate the business, along with help from their children, Ellah, 14, Amelia, 9, and John Wyatt, 8. The business has a Connelly Springs address but is located in Rutherford College, she said.

“We had a lot of family that wanted to borrow them to clear off properties and friends and word of mouth and we were just encouraged to branch out and offer it as a business,” Leger said.

People who use goats to control unwanted growth a lot of times can’t get into the area with equipment due to topography but goats can, and sometimes the work that would be involved is more than a person can handle themselves, Leger said. She said goats don’t pass seeds like a cow so if a goat goes into an area multiple times in consecutive years, eventually what they're eating won't come back.

A solar-powered electric fence secures them within the specified area and the goats are trained to respect the fence. They check on them and take the goats water daily, Leger said.

The area the goats are cleaning up for the town is the undergrowth in the wooded area at the center of the greenway park, according to the town. Information from the town said removing the undergrowth will help with the aesthetics of the park as well as give pedestrians a safer walking experience.

Leger and Bargsley both said people using the greenway have been enjoying watching the goats at work.

“They’ve made a difference, the people at the park seem to love them and they're growing, they're getting what they need through it,” Leger said. “I enjoy meeting the people that do come by to see them at the park.”

Leger said there are nine “Nannies” and 12 baby goats. She said to clear a half-acre area, it has taken the group about four or five days to clear it.

The group was moved to the last area to clear at the greenway park on Tuesday, Leger said.

Leger said they will do jobs around 35 to 45 minutes away, mainly in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

She said the Gnawin’ Nannies are booked through this month and next and are starting to book jobs for July. She said they also are adding retention ponds at businesses as part of their jobs.

As for cost, Leger said they come up with the amount of acreage, an estimation of how long it will take as well as a set-up fee.

Zeke Leger offered the town of Rutherford College the use of the goats and electric fencing at no cost but requested the town pay for a solar-powered battery, which costs $285, according to minutes from the Nov. 7 town meeting.

To get a quote or book the Gnawin’ Nannies, call Zeke Leger at 828-391-4757 or Brittany Leger at 828-391-7628. Check them out on their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/454vQkY.