CASAR — A GoFundMe has been started after a volunteer firefighter with Casar and South Mountains fire departments was injured in a wreck on his way to a call earlier this month.

Kelly Hull, a firefighter at Casar Volunteer Fire Department and assistant chief at South Mountain Fire Rescue, was responding to a call Sept. 4 for a transformer on fire that had also caused the grass beneath it to catch fire, said David Descourouez, assistant chief with Casar Volunteer Fire Department.

It was only a few minutes after the call was dispatched that Hull wrecked. Troopers believed he had gone off the road, over-corrected, then went back off the road, down an embankment and into some trees, Descourouez said.

Hull was initially transported to a Shelby hospital, but later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he remains hospitalized, Descourouez said.

South Mountains Fire Chief Ryan Downs said he’s known Hull since Downs was just a junior firefighter with the department. He said Hull has always been a big mentor for everyone at the fire department.

“He’s the true definition of brotherhood,” Downs said. “No matter what’s going on in anybody’s life, or his family, personal life and stuff, he’s always going to take the time to come and help you. No matter what it is, he’ll drop his work and come straight to you, no matter what.”

They know they’ll be feeling his absence at the fire department for a little while, but they’re hoping they can use one of the lessons Hull himself helped teach the department.

“For sure one thing that Kelly has taught us all is to lean on each other and help each other no matter what,” Downs said. “Between South Mountain and Casar and the other agencies that he’s impacted, we’ve all come together and tried to help him and his family during this time.”

The fire departments have come together to help support Hull’s family. At a weekend yard sale, CVFD raised about $1,400 to help the family through a boot fundraiser, Descourouez said.

He said the departments felt like they could still do more, so they started a fundraiser Sunday afternoon on GoFundMe. That fundraiser had brought in another $700 by Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser should visit https://gofund.me/152098d4.

Hull's family and fellow firefighters continue to ask for prayers for his recovery.