Going for the gold - Burke County Notebook

Reflecting the design style of the historic period, “The shed is wood frame construction with pine siding and has a porch roof over the door,” said Elizabeth. “My dad and I worked on the design and building. Mr. Steve McNally helped install the siding, and Mr. Jared McClelland helped with the painting.”

While the planning process began in January of 2020, the construction did not start until February 2021, partly due to COVID-19 delays. The process took longer than anticipated, but the building was completed in early July. On July 30, Elizabeth, her parents and her brother hosted an open house officially commissioning the garden shed.

“The Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — proof that not only can she make a difference, but that she already has,” according to the website www.girlscouts.org,

Part of the Gold Award requirement is that the scout educates people about her work and serve as an inspiration for community action and engagement. To spread the word about the work of the Mimosa Garden Club and Historic Burke Foundation, Elizabeth produced a brochure about the shed and the design process.

Elizabeth will present her project to the Girl Scout Council to receive formal recognition by the organization.