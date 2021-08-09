Going for the gold - Burke County Notebook

Elizabeth Coley is going for the gold.
After achieving Bronze and Silver Awards at the Junior and Cadette levels of Girl Scouts of the USA, Elizabeth set her sights as a Senior Scout on the organization’s highest achievement — the Gold Award.
A member of her GSA Troop for seven years, Elizabeth said, “Troop No. 1985 is small, friendly, and everyone gets along well. I have made some good friends.”
Elizabeth decided to build her Gold Award project around a need at the historic Charles McDowell House at Quaker Meadows, which has been a part of the Burke County landscape and regional identity for generations.
While the house was built by Charles McDowell in 1812, for the last 35 years its owners and custodians have been the board of directors and members of the Historic Burke Foundation Inc.
Elizabeth’s father, Scott Coley, is a local furniture designer and history enthusiast. Also a dedicated member and past president of the HBF board, Scott has supported restoration and preservation efforts for the McDowell House and the 6.1 attached acres since shortly after his family moved to Morganton in the late 1990s.
Sharing his love of history and the McDowell House with his children, Scott said, “Elizabeth has grown up visiting the house while I work on activities for the Historic Burke Foundation.”
“The house means a lot to me, and I am interested in history,” Elizabeth added.
Built on their mutual interest, the father-daughter duo envisioned a Gold Award project that allowed Elizabeth to design and implement a building plan for a secure, historically accurate gardening shed to support the onsite work of the Mimosa Garden Club.
Morganton’s Mimosa Garden Club adopted the McDowell House garden in 2002 as a community service project. According to their brochure, members of the MGC “plan, plant and maintain the garden with heirloom flowers and vegetables that would have been grown in the 1800s.”
Their work requires lots of time and lots of tools, and for years, MGC members had to haul implements around to do the job.
“It will be great to be able to put our tools, all the things the ladies are always dragging back and forth from home, in the shed,” said MGC member Karen Herington.
During the project planning process, Elizabeth learned that adding a building to a historically preserved property is a complex undertaking that requires time, collaboration and help from volunteers.
“The location, design and construction materials must be approved by the Historic Burke Foundation and the North Carolina Archives and History Western District Office in Asheville,” said Scott.
Reflecting the design style of the historic period, “The shed is wood frame construction with pine siding and has a porch roof over the door,” said Elizabeth. “My dad and I worked on the design and building. Mr. Steve McNally helped install the siding, and Mr. Jared McClelland helped with the painting.”
While the planning process began in January of 2020, the construction did not start until February 2021, partly due to COVID-19 delays. The process took longer than anticipated, but the building was completed in early July. On July 30, Elizabeth, her parents and her brother hosted an open house officially commissioning the garden shed.
“The Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — proof that not only can she make a difference, but that she already has,” according to the website www.girlscouts.org,
Part of the Gold Award requirement is that the scout educates people about her work and serve as an inspiration for community action and engagement. To spread the word about the work of the Mimosa Garden Club and Historic Burke Foundation, Elizabeth produced a brochure about the shed and the design process.
Elizabeth will present her project to the Girl Scout Council to receive formal recognition by the organization.
“I learned a lot about the designs and building process for structures and how long it can take to complete them,” Elizabeth said. Her favorite part of the project was seeing the garden shed finished.
Scott’s favorite part of the project? “Working with my daughter!” he said.
Several years ago, he also helped his son Douglas build a gate for the original driveway for the McDowell House as an Eagle Scout project.
The Coley family’s work with Historic Burke Foundation has left a positive and lasting footprint on the Charles McDowell property and on Burke County’s expanding historical narrative. Generations to come will be the beneficiaries of their efforts.
Leslie McKesson is current president of the Historic Burke Foundation and a member of the Morganton Writers Group.