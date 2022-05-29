Going where your heart is: Hillcrest alumni give back - Burke County Notebook

At 7:30 a.m. every school day, the front doors open and a sea of small faces floods the entry hall of Hillcrest Elementary School. Many appear excited and happy to start the day, one is upset and teary, and the rest are somewhere in between. Standing ready to greet the children are Alison Dula, data manager and receptionist, and Penny Smith, bookkeeper and administrative assistant to the principal.

Stationed at the front office, they call out to students. “Good morning, girls. Buenos dias.” “Good morning boys, stop running!” “How’s my baby?” “Good morning, Elena, how are you?” “Good morning, Josh! You need a note.”

Some children wave and walk on to the cafeteria, but a regular group of youngsters stops by the reception area and lines up to receive morning hugs, smiles, and words of affirmation. Skylyn, my granddaughter, gets a daily hug from Alison, and Pedro makes a bee-line to Penny.

“Y’all have a good day. I love you.” “I missed you yesterday, Angel,” the cheerful chatter continues.

The positive vibes spread as many of the youngsters affirm their greeters in return. “I like your necklace, Ms. Penny.” A few even spread the sunshine to other students as they walk down the hall.

A second grader is having a difficult morning and needs some one-on-one attention. Mrs. Penny hugs her and brushes back her hair, then takes her hand and walks her to the cafeteria to pick up a bagged breakfast of orange juice, a chicken biscuit, a cheese stick and a banana. She walks her back to the office a little more composed and ready to start the day.

Meanwhile, Ms. Alison is having her daily check-in with Luis, also a second grader. “Did you read last night, Luis?” she asks, to which he responds, “I read Wednesday night.” The adults nearby break into laughter because Wednesday was six days ago. Luis shrugs in mild irritation and walks away.

Breakfast in hand, hugs and greetings completed, a group of youngsters moves toward the media center, several forming the sign-language symbol for “I love you” as they file past the large office window.

Ms. Alison and Mrs. Penny give out another dose of positivity. “Have fun.” “I like your shirt!” “Be good to your sub today!” “You can do it!”

By all appearances, this is the favorite part of the day for both women, but they say the children bring the same enthusiasm all through the day as they parade past the office window. Both ladies appreciate how sincerely the children respond to them, and Penny laughingly calls some of their comments a “Hot Mess Express.”

Many of the students are from low-income families. Alison tells how the school held a Facebook fundraiser to help the Kindergarten, first and second graders go to Tweetsie Railroad this year. The fundraiser brought in enough money to pay for the trip and will allow the school to purchase some outdoor furniture for teachers and students.

As mothers themselves, Alison and Penny consider it their jobs to establish relationships with the parents and assure them that their children are looked after. Many of the parents work very hard and must entrust their children’s transportation and daily care to designated adults. They want the parents to know their children are safe and loved.

I ask the ladies what makes them so passionate about their work at Hillcrest. They tell me they were able to follow their hearts back to the school they both attended as children and now they can give back.

Penny says, “I think what connects me is, I grew up across the street. I know what it’s like to be in this neighborhood. I know what it’s like to go to bed hungry. I know what it’s like to go to this school. I can relate to them.”

Alison attended Hillcrest during fifth and sixth grades because her grandmother lived in the district and could make sure she did her homework after school while her mother worked. Having been a latchkey kid for a while, Alison now has a special affection for the kids who need a little extra support.

With school ending for the summer next week, the daily routines will change. Lots of students look forward to summer vacation, but Alison says, “Some of our kids ask to go to summer school even though they don’t need to.” Both women speak of how much they will miss the children during the break.

Ultimately, Alison and Penny both feel a Christian calling to their work with the children and to their work with each other.

“We’re a pair. We come in with the intent to be a blessing to the children,” says Penny, “but they are a blessing to us.”

Leslie D. McKesson is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.