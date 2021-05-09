Golden Hour festival events coming to Morganton, Hickory

The Golden Hour Film Festival opened for submissions in spring 2020, with the first season ending in March 2021.
An astonishing number of short films was submitted from all over the U.S. and Canada, many of which are from North Carolina filmmakers. Official selections were made by the festival judges after numerous hours of screening and scoring each film.
Two events will host all official selections, with an awards ceremony after the second screening.
The first event, “Sip and See,” will be from 2-6 p.m. May 15 at the Silver Fork Winery Pavilion in Morganton. The festival will screen a total of 11 short films with a small intermission and a mixer celebration immediately following the screenings. Drinks, snacks and a cash bar will be available.
The second event, “Snack and Screen,” will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m. June 5 at the Carolina Theater in Hickory. There will be two sets of screenings throughout the day, with an award ceremony following a Q&A with filmmakers. Award winners will receive personalized trophies and award certificates presented by the festival director, Kristen Cubbage.
The festival team has invited the public to attend the events to help support the talented filmmakers and their craft. Tickets will be limited due to pandemic venue capacity restrictions. Tickets are $10 per event or $18 for a festival pass, which is good for admission to both events, and available at filmfreeway.com/TheGoldenHourFilmFestival/tickets.
The Golden Hour Film Festival was created by filmmakers who have been participating in the festival circuit for years. The goal is to bring a unique experience to all levels of filmmakers.
The festival offers three levels of entry: apprentice for beginner and student filmmakers; journeyman for hobbyist and weekend creators, and master craftsman for veterans. This gives films a chance to compete based on level of experience.
Submitters also have the opportunity to opt in to receive film reviews from three judges who are experienced in the film industry.
The “Sip and See” films are:
- “Travel Guide” by Andrew Mudgett.
- “Eve” by Missy Bell.
- “Dept. 666” by Adam York.
- “Out of Drugs” by Austin Street.
- “Double Agent” by Ted Kendrick.
- “While Away” by Daljit Kalsi.
- “Echoes” by Jeremy Carr.
- “Erthel” by Silas James Rowland.
- “Walking Contradictions” by Stephanie Soto.
- “And Then the Darkness” by Andrew Huggins.
- “Pewter Bros." by Michael McCallum.
The “Snack and Screen” films are:
- “Yard Sale” by Andrew Huggins/Donna Whitmore-Sexton.
- “Being Purple” by Evan Owens.
- “To the Moon and Back” by Nate Hapke.
- “The Missing Case of Nobody” by Shawn Robinson.
- “Date Night Facades” by Yvonne Chapman.
- “Dreamgirl” by Jack Hillebrecht.
- “Crossing Over the Dark” by Jordan Ellis.
- “Here There Be Tygers” by Polly Schattel.
- “Take a Break” by Sophia Rosenberg.
- “Mailer Daemon” by John Mudge.
- “Voices” by Shawn Robinson.
- “Happy Holly” by Jeremy Carr.
- “Reboot” by Meredith DiPaolo Stephens.
- “Don’t Jump” by Loring Murtha.
- “CONversion” by Silas James Rowland.
- “Magic Camera” by Rodney S. Robinson.
- “Down in the Dumps” by Evan Owen.
- “Mr. Theme Music” by Jason Land.