Golden Hour festival events coming to Morganton, Hickory

The Golden Hour Film Festival opened for submissions in spring 2020, with the first season ending in March 2021.

An astonishing number of short films was submitted from all over the U.S. and Canada, many of which are from North Carolina filmmakers. Official selections were made by the festival judges after numerous hours of screening and scoring each film.

Two events will host all official selections, with an awards ceremony after the second screening.

The first event, “Sip and See,” will be from 2-6 p.m. May 15 at the Silver Fork Winery Pavilion in Morganton. The festival will screen a total of 11 short films with a small intermission and a mixer celebration immediately following the screenings. Drinks, snacks and a cash bar will be available.

The second event, “Snack and Screen,” will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m. June 5 at the Carolina Theater in Hickory. There will be two sets of screenings throughout the day, with an award ceremony following a Q&A with filmmakers. Award winners will receive personalized trophies and award certificates presented by the festival director, Kristen Cubbage.