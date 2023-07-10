The UNC Health Blue Ridge Pro-Am Golf Invitational held April 21 at Mimosa Hills Golf Club raised over $51,000 this year for a serenity garden at the hospital’s new $38 million Cancer Center in Valdese.

“We want to thank our sponsors and our golfers for helping us provide a beautiful and serene outdoor garden for patients, families, and caregivers,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation, which organized the event. “Having a peaceful place to escape from the difficulties of one’s journey is an important component of a patient’s treatment and healing process.”

Last year’s Pro-Am also benefited the Cancer Center for a combined total of more than $115,000.

The winning team included Joe Tallent, Scott Mulwee, Geoff Messenheimer, Pro Greg Parker and Jared Huffman.

Next year’s tournament will be held April 19 at Mimosa Hills.

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is selling personalized brick pavers to line the serenity garden. If you’d like to purchase a brick in memory or in honor of someone, please visit brhcfoundation.org and click on the tab “Find Your Cause.”