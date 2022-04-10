Gone but not forgotten: Gym renovation fundraiser to honor former athletic director, coach

VALDESE — It has seen generations of kids walk through its doors to learn the basics of basketball and has been a second home for many.

It was a place to make friends, hone some skills or play a simple game of “HORSE.”

But the Valdese Community Center gym has seen better days.

And now some of those former kids are leading a fundraising effort, along with the town, to renovate the gym and pay honor to a coach that made a huge impact on their lives.

Wayne Owens played a big part in the lives of kids who walked through those doors of the gym. He was the athletic director for the community center from the 1950s to 1973, when he died.

David Andersen, director of the Valdese Recreation Department, said Owens ran all the different leagues, was responsible for coaching youth basketball and baseball and he was involved with the swimming program, as well as lifeguard training during the 20 years he was there. And he did it all with just one arm.

In a video Brinkley made to honor coach Owens, he said growing up in Valdese was a wonderful experience.

“The community center was our hangout,” Brinkley says in the video. “It was just a wonderful place to play and we had good leadership. And the reason I’m here today is to promote a man I think is important in this community.”

He said Owens was way ahead of his time.

“Wayne taught us a lot about honesty, character, integrity and sportsmanship,” Brinkley says.

Brinkley said the character and leadership that Owens taught them has followed a lot of people in the community throughout their life.

“We respected him and we loved him and he shared that love back with us,” Brinkley said.

He said there really hasn’t been anything in town to honor Owens. So with the mayor and city officials, they came up with the idea to completely renovate the entire inside of the gym, from the floors to the goals, and to name the gym after Owens.

Brinkley decided to lead the fundraising effort with a $50,000 donation and he asked the town to match it from its capital fund.

Brinkley is asking people to donate what they can.

“This is a needed project in our community and we have an obligation to the youth in this community to do it the way Wayne Owens would want to do it,” Brinkley said.

Andersen said the estimate to renovate the gym was $350,000 when the idea first came about but with the supply chain issues going on currently, an updated estimate has been hard to pin down. Now it’s looking like just the cost to renovate the gym area will be around $230,000, Andersen said.

That work would include a new gym floor. The current one dates back to 1938 and can’t be sanded or refinished anymore, Andersen said.

In addition, six basketball goals would be installed, some which would be retractable, volleyball court sleeves, as well as new bleachers similar to those in high school gyms. A dividing curtain that could be used to portion off the gym would be added as well as updated scoreboards.

The project also includes renovating the lobby of the gym.

Andersen said he’s been working with Kellex Seating in Valdese to come up with a good plan for furnishings and some ideas for how to make the lobby a really welcoming space.

The lobby also will include some history of the building and a focus point on coach Wayne Owens and his time at the community center, Andersen said.

He said they want to make the lobby a welcoming, inviting place for people to gather while their kids are playing or waiting for a game to start.

So in addition to Brinkley’s donation and the town’s match, the project has raised around $46,000, with around $31,000 of it coming in the last two weeks, Andersen said. He said the fundraiser will continue throughout the project,

As for the most updated project estimate cost, Andersen said he plans to present those to town council at its May 2 meeting.

To view the video of Brinkley and to see more on the project, visit https://bit.ly/3DX9C7l. There also is a link on the site to make an online donation to the project.

Or people can make check donations out to: Town of Valdese—Wayne Owens Gym Project and mail to Valdese Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 339, Valdese, NC 28690.

The community center is located 312 Massel Ave. in Valdese.