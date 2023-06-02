HUDSON - AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, recently hosted a grief camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

At Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp, children learn that their feelings are natural and that it is appropriate to remember people in their lives who have died. Children engage in activities like drawing, writing and connecting in groups to gain a better understanding of grief and to find the healing tools that they need.

“Each child that attended the grief camp came up to me and asked me if they could come back again tomorrow,” says Director of Grief Support Services, Kimberly Setzer.

Children gathered at AMOREM’s McCreary Family Professional Center in Hudson to listen, laugh and learn as a group. The group element of Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp allows children to understand that they are not alone in their experience of loss. The connections made at the camp are essential to a child’s healing journey and to the understanding of their emotions.

Several incredible volunteers and AMOREM team members worked together to support the children and their families and to ensure that the camp was a success for all who attended.

“I will be following up with each child’s parents,” Setzer says, “and my team and I will be working to connect several children and their families to other community resources based on unique needs.”

To conclude the camp, children were able to write a message in memory of a loved one on a balloon. The group gathered outside of the Forlines Patient Care Unit, released their balloons into the sky and watched their messages float upward to their loved ones.

AMOREM also offered a grief camp at its Valdese campus the prior week. Its next grief camp will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 137 Moonstruck Lane in Boone. If you know a child aged 6-12 who may benefit from Good Mourning Grief Camp, please reach out to Kimberly Setzer at 828-754-0101 or ksetzer@amoremsupport.org.

AMOREM’s Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is available to any child who has experienced a loss and is not limited to those who have lost a loved one who had received hospice services.

Good Mourning Grief Camp is presented by Ashewood Grief Support Services and is provided at no cost to participants. For more information, visit www.amoremsupport.org/about/events-happenings.