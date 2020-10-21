Good thoughts sow seed of rich legacy for 150-year-old church

Hopewell Baptist Church of Morganton recently recognized a milestone.
The congregation celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several members came to church dressed in period clothing. Les and Barbara Cartwright and their daughter led the music in the worship service. The Cartwrights served in this capacity at the church for several years in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Previous celebrations included a special family meal, but this year’s meal had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mary Propst chronicled the long history of the church in her 1970 book, “The Life of Hopewell Baptist Church,” according to church member Phyllis Banner. Several people assisted her with her research, including J.B. Hipps, C.E Turner, Zula Duckworth, Modene Stroup, Mrs. Bennett Simpson, Mrs. Charlie Johnson and Pastor Francis Whitmire. The book was printed by Max Williams, a member of the church.
“The stated purpose of the book was to bring out the life story of Hopewell Baptist Church to inspire everyone to face the future with a determination to continue the witness of Christ in the community and through the support of missions, to the ‘ends of the earth,’” Banner said. “Much of the body of the book includes the way things were in our country after the end of the Civil War.”
Propst recounts that, in the late 1800s, a small group of people had been worshipping in a brush arbor near the site of the present church. This group met in December 1870 and drew up a resolution which proved to be the beginning of Hopewell Baptist Church. In the beginning, the land where the present church is located was donated, as well as labor and much of the building materials.
“As the story goes, one day while some men were working at the site, a stranger stopped by and asked the men what they were doing,” Banner said. “When told that they were working on a church, the statement was made, ‘I hope you do well,’ thus: Hopewell Baptist Church.”
Hopewell Baptist Church has come a long way from its humble beginning with 37 believers. At least 47 full-time pastors, several interim pastors and youth ministers have served over the years. The first wooden church was built in 1870, followed by addition/improvements in 1902, 1922 with a belfry and 1928 with Sunday school rooms. The first masonry building was built in 1948, then again in May 1962 with the addition of a new education building. Since then, the parsonage and a scout hut were added to the property. In 2002, a much used fellowship hall was completed without debt. The building was dedicated to a lifelong member, Harold Turner. A youth building was completed, again, without debt, in 2013. Along with a gym, there were several classrooms for the youth. This building was dedicated to Wilton Daves, also a lifelong member who is a well-known teacher and sports coach.
Hopewell Baptist Church has initiated or participated in international missions to Jamaica, Haiti, El Salvador, Mexico, Moldova, Romania, Mozambique, Liberia and Kenya. Domestic mission locations include West Virginia, Virginia, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wisconsin, Vermont and New York.
The church is currently led by the Rev. Dr. Danny Emory, senior pastor; the Rev. Michael Lawhorn, worship leader and music director; and youth minister Jamie Buchanan.
“We are blessed to still have an active choir that continues to grow,” Banner said. “Until COVID-19, Hopewell had an active Sunday school, discipleship program, seniors program, missions program, a women’s mission group and a youth and adult men’s program. Over the years, Hopewell Baptist Church has been blessed beyond measure by the love of God himself. We pray that COVID-19 is just a ‘bump in the road’ and soon, with God’s help, we will be able to grow the programs that are already in existence.”
The church offers adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall. There are no children or youth classes or nursery services during this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Worship takes place at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Visitors are required to practice social distancing. The service is available for viewing on the “Hopewell Baptist Church of Morganton NC” Facebook page. A Bible study is offered at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The church is located at 1112 Hopewell Road in Morganton.
For more information, visit myhopewellbaptist.com or contact the church office at 828-437-4823. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
