Good thoughts sow seed of rich legacy for 150-year-old church

“As the story goes, one day while some men were working at the site, a stranger stopped by and asked the men what they were doing,” Banner said. “When told that they were working on a church, the statement was made, ‘I hope you do well,’ thus: Hopewell Baptist Church.”

Hopewell Baptist Church has come a long way from its humble beginning with 37 believers. At least 47 full-time pastors, several interim pastors and youth ministers have served over the years. The first wooden church was built in 1870, followed by addition/improvements in 1902, 1922 with a belfry and 1928 with Sunday school rooms. The first masonry building was built in 1948, then again in May 1962 with the addition of a new education building. Since then, the parsonage and a scout hut were added to the property. In 2002, a much used fellowship hall was completed without debt. The building was dedicated to a lifelong member, Harold Turner. A youth building was completed, again, without debt, in 2013. Along with a gym, there were several classrooms for the youth. This building was dedicated to Wilton Daves, also a lifelong member who is a well-known teacher and sports coach.