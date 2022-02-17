 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Cooper calls for end of mandatory masking in schools
special report top story

Gov. Cooper calls for end of mandatory masking in schools

  • Updated
COVID-19

While NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the end of mandatory masking in schools, Burke County is still seeing a high number of virus cases.

Cooper made the announcement on Thursday afternoon on the same day that Burke County saw 137 new virus cases added since Wednesday. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 24,825 cases Thursday, up from 24,688 total cases on Wednesday with 790 active cases reported. The virus has claimed 316 lives in Burke County.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 21 COVID-19 patients — 14 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit, five of whom are unvaccinated. Four of the COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, the health care system reported. Additionally, it has 62 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,583 new virus cases Thursday with a daily percent positive rate of 10.6%. The department also reported 2,711 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus. It also reported 93 new deaths due to the virus for a total of 22,061 deaths as of Thursday, up from 21,968 statewide deaths on Wednesday.

In making the announcement to end mandatory masking in schools, Cooper said just as quickly as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spiked, cases are falling.

While he encouraged schools to end their mask mandates, he said some parents may still want their children to continue to wear a mask at school, which is fine.

Cooper said people and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves when it comes to masking. Some businesses might want to have their staff and customers continue to wear masks, he said.

He said masks will still be required in long-term care facilities, health care settings and prisons.

The state is adapting its response based on the data and for the current stage of the pandemic, according to officials. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have protected millions of people against severe illness, hospitalization and death, said Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He encouraged people 5 years old and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose.

Kinsley said of those people in intensive care units, 95% have not received a booster vaccine.

The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.

CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

For people 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or those 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends they receive three initial doses plus a booster dose at least three months after their third dose. This shortens the length of time between an individual’s third dose and their booster, which was previously recommended at least five months after their third dose, Department of Health and Human Services said.

For people 18 and older who are immunocompromised and who received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three vaccine doses:

  • The initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine;
  • One additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna); and
  • One booster dose (preferably of an mRNA vaccine) at least two months after their second dose.

The county health department said it continues to stress the importance of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine and booster and continue to wear a face covering in areas of potential high transmission. It said both measures are effective and have the potential to save lives.

Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the CDC for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:

If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:

  • Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.

If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:

  • Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
  • If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
  • If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.

If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:

  • You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
  • If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.

If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:

  • Stay home for five days.
  • If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
  • Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.

