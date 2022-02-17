Gov. Cooper calls for end of mandatory masking in schools

While he encouraged schools to end their mask mandates, he said some parents may still want their children to continue to wear a mask at school, which is fine.

Cooper said people and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves when it comes to masking. Some businesses might want to have their staff and customers continue to wear masks, he said.

He said masks will still be required in long-term care facilities, health care settings and prisons.

The state is adapting its response based on the data and for the current stage of the pandemic, according to officials. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have protected millions of people against severe illness, hospitalization and death, said Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He encouraged people 5 years old and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose.

Kinsley said of those people in intensive care units, 95% have not received a booster vaccine.

The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.