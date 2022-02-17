Gov. Cooper calls for end of mandatory masking in schools

While NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the end of mandatory masking in schools, Burke County is still seeing a high number of virus cases.
Cooper made the announcement on Thursday afternoon on the same day that Burke County saw 137 new virus cases added since Wednesday. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 24,825 cases Thursday, up from 24,688 total cases on Wednesday with 790 active cases reported. The virus has claimed 316 lives in Burke County.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 21 COVID-19 patients — 14 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit, five of whom are unvaccinated. Four of the COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, the health care system reported. Additionally, it has 62 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,583 new virus cases Thursday with a daily percent positive rate of 10.6%. The department also reported 2,711 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus. It also reported 93 new deaths due to the virus for a total of 22,061 deaths as of Thursday, up from 21,968 statewide deaths on Wednesday.
In making the announcement to end mandatory masking in schools, Cooper said just as quickly as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spiked, cases are falling.
While he encouraged schools to end their mask mandates, he said some parents may still want their children to continue to wear a mask at school, which is fine.
Cooper said people and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves when it comes to masking. Some businesses might want to have their staff and customers continue to wear masks, he said.
He said masks will still be required in long-term care facilities, health care settings and prisons.
The state is adapting its response based on the data and for the current stage of the pandemic, according to officials. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have protected millions of people against severe illness, hospitalization and death, said Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He encouraged people 5 years old and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose.
Kinsley said of those people in intensive care units, 95% have not received a booster vaccine.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.