Gov. Cooper lifts mask mandate for most places

Teens between 12 and 15 years old have now been given the green light to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Cooper and Cohen said even though the state is easing mandates, it doesn’t mean the virus is gone.

Cooper pointed to the numbers of virus cases still being reported, even as of Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 1,501 new cases reported on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 3.8%, and 926 people hospitalized throughout the state. A total of 12,862 people have died in North Carolina due to the virus.

And cases are still being reported in Burke County.

The Burke County Health Department reported 38 new cases since Monday for a total of 10,200 cases, up from 10,162 cases on Monday. The total number of cases reported is since the first case was reported in March 2020 in Burke County.

Of the total, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings from the health department, showed 293 active cases, with nine people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total 161 deaths due to COVID-19.