Gov. Cooper lifts mask mandate for most places

Following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday the decision to lift COVID-19 mask and gathering limits, except in certain places.
Cooper announced and issued an executive order stating the state has lifted its indoor mask mandate for most settings, as well as all mass gathering limits and social distancing requirements. The order went into effect with the announcement on Friday.
However, there are exceptions where masks will still be required. Those include hospitals, doctor’s offices, schools, child care centers, long-term care/nursing facilities, prisons/jails, public transportation, homeless shelters and camps.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said Friday it will still require masks when visiting one of its facilities.
And even though the mask mandates have been lifted for most places, that doesn’t mean people can’t continue to wear a mask out in public if they choose, say health officials.
The Burke County Health Department said masks are still highly recommended for large crowded indoor events.
The state hasn’t yet reached its goal of two-thirds of the population becoming vaccinated.
It reported on Friday that 45.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 51.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. In Burke County, 27.1% of the population (24,496 people) are fully vaccinated, while 28.6% (25,918 people) are partially vaccinated.
Teens between 12 and 15 years old have now been given the green light to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Cooper and Cohen said even though the state is easing mandates, it doesn’t mean the virus is gone.
Cooper pointed to the numbers of virus cases still being reported, even as of Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 1,501 new cases reported on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 3.8%, and 926 people hospitalized throughout the state. A total of 12,862 people have died in North Carolina due to the virus.
And cases are still being reported in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported 38 new cases since Monday for a total of 10,200 cases, up from 10,162 cases on Monday. The total number of cases reported is since the first case was reported in March 2020 in Burke County.
Of the total, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings from the health department, showed 293 active cases, with nine people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total 161 deaths due to COVID-19.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated on Friday, showed 11 people hospitalized because of the virus, with three of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 25 people in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Cooper asked that people to talk to their family members who aren’t vaccinated and encourage them to at least talk to their doctors about the vaccine.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Valdese Weavers, 1000 Perkins Road SE in Valdese, the health department said this week.
Walk-ins are welcome, and first or second doses of the vaccine are available, the flyer said. Anyone age 18 and older can receive the vaccine.
Insurance and ID are not required, the flyer said. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov or by calling the health department and speaking to the operator at 828-764-9150. The line is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccines
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Outbreaks on the list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remained at three total cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.