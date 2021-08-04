Gov. Cooper: Vaccinations primary focus to rid us of COVID-19

With cases of COVID-19 rising across the state, including in Burke County, getting more people to become vaccinated is the predominate way to get the virus behind us, say state officials.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Wednesday that the health and safety of the state residents is the primary objective so every option remains on the table to combat COVID-19, but vaccinations will be the primary focus to push the virus off the cliff.

“We want to concentrate our efforts on vaccinations, and that’s what we’re doing,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the sharp rise in COVID cases is being driven by the unvaccinated. He recently announced that state employees will be required to get vaccinated or be tested regularly. He said the verification of vaccination for employees starts Sept. 1.

Cooper said he’s encouraging private businesses to do the same. This week, Walmart and Disney announced they will require employees to be vaccinated.