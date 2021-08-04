Gov. Cooper: Vaccinations primary focus to rid us of COVID-19

With cases of COVID-19 rising across the state, including in Burke County, getting more people to become vaccinated is the predominate way to get the virus behind us, say state officials.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Wednesday that the health and safety of the state residents is the primary objective so every option remains on the table to combat COVID-19, but vaccinations will be the primary focus to push the virus off the cliff.
“We want to concentrate our efforts on vaccinations, and that’s what we’re doing,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the sharp rise in COVID cases is being driven by the unvaccinated. He recently announced that state employees will be required to get vaccinated or be tested regularly. He said the verification of vaccination for employees starts Sept. 1.
Cooper said he’s encouraging private businesses to do the same. This week, Walmart and Disney announced they will require employees to be vaccinated.
Asked why he hasn’t mandated masks in schools, Cooper said he and his administration have strongly recommended that school boards require masking, as has the Centers for Disease Control. He said a lot of school boards are stepping up and making masks mandatory and he’s hoping others who haven’t will reconsider their decision.
Last week, the majority of the Burke County Board of Education voted to make wearing masks optional when school starts up again.
State health officials are encouraging everyone to wear masks when in public.
Cases of the virus in Burke County have been increasing.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed 401 active cases with an 8.5% positivity rate and a total of 171 deaths.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported a total of 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with two of them in the intensive care unit. The hospital system said it now has 78 patients in its virtual COVID-19 hospital, up from 72 on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,413 new cases Wednesday with the daily percent positive rate of 12.2%, which is higher than the state’s 5% threshold, Cooper said. There were 1,580 people hospitalized in the state on Wednesday and there have been a total of 13,700 deaths.
As for vaccinations, in Burke County those 12 years old and older who have been fully vaccinated is 41% of the population (32,964) and 44% (35,319) have received at least one vaccine dose, according to figures from NCDHHS.
NCDHHS says 58% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 61% is partially vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
If mobility is an issue, call the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061