Gov. Cooper: Virus cases trending down, but the fight isn't over

He said with cases declining, people are eating at restaurants and going to concerts and ballgames and traveling again. And most people are back at work, although many are doing it in a different way or at a different job, he said.

“There’s significant burnout among health care workers, which is causing a strain,” Cooper said. “The best way to help them is to get vaccinated, as a vast majority of the sickest COVID patients continue to be unvaccinated people.”

Cooper added that children as young as 5 years old will soon be able to be vaccinated. Once the vaccines for children are authorized, the state will make sure vaccines are available throughout, including at pediatricians’ offices.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said an independent advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. Now, the FDA and CDC will complete a thorough review of this process to make sure that the vaccines are safe and effective for children, she aid.