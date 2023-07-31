WAKE COUNTY — A playbook has been published aiming to help address broadband access in unserved and under-served communities across North Carolina.

The Broadband Playbook, published by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ Connecting Counties Task Force, has distilled the information, complexities and best practices from the nation’s foremost broadband leaders for counties to use as a comprehensive resource.

Burke County and County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell joined the association in unveiling the playbook. Carswell, a member of the task force, is the president-elect of the association.

“In North Carolina, we have roughly 88% of our state that is fully served by broadband,” said Tracey Johnson, NCACC president and a commissioner from Washington County. “There are so many areas that are without reliable access to the internet. The NCACC is excited to empower counties to tackle broadband expansion and close the gap in North Carolina. We are grateful for our partnerships with the NC Department of Information Technology (NC DIT), state and federal partners to produce and promote the Broadband Playbook for counties in our state.”

Johnson launched the task force in August 2022 as part of her presidential initiative with the association.

“Trying to tackle the issue of Broadband has been monumental across this state, but NCACC President Tracy Johnson put together a strong task force that developed a plan for counties to follow that will certainly assist them when approaching internet providers,” Carswell said. “I was honored to be a part of the project representing Burke County.”

The Connecting Counties Playbook is designed to equip county leaders and staff with information, resources and strategies needed to explore opportunities for broadband expansion and to better serve county residents. The playbook is divided into four sections:

Foundational resources

Technical resources

Provider partnership resources

Public awareness resources

“We are excited to partner with the NCACC to help close the high-speed internet access gap in North Carolina,” said N.C. Department of Information Technology Deputy Secretary for Broadband and Digital Equity Nate Denny. “Thanks to unprecedented levels of federal funding and the resources available in the Broadband Playbook, counties have never been better positioned to expand broadband connectivity for their residents.”

The association will continue its work advocating for expanding broadband access in North Carolina to the unserved and under-served areas and residents of the state. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2syubwe7 for more information on the initiative and to see the playbook.