The Morganton City Council unanimously approved its budget Monday night.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget, which included a 50 cent per $100 of property value tax rate. Other highlights from the budget include:

A 12 cent per $100 of property value rate for the special downtown tax.

Water and wastewater rates raised by 5% each, or about an extra $1.85 per month for water and $2.31 per month for wastewater for customers who use 5,000 gallons.

Electric rates will drop by an average of 1.75%.

CoMPAS rates will not be affected, though some internet speed plans will be combined.

You can read more about the budget online at rb.gy/z5km3.

The budget wasn’t the only topic of conversation Monday night.

Council members also approved receiving another grant for the Bethel Park stream restoration project.

This grant, $424,744 from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, will assist with phase II of the project, which will address Fiddlers Run Creek. The council approved receiving the grant, as well as awarding a contract for up to $112,542 to Wildlands Engineering, which the city has been working with on the project, for design and permitting services for Phase II.

City council members also agreed to hire a company to find out if there are better ways to disinfect wastewater.

The city currently uses chlorine gas to disinfect wastewater, but rising costs, supply shortages and the need for safer technologies to be used, the city will be working with Garver Engineering on a disinfection study at the wastewater plant.

The upcoming budget already included $50,000 for the study, but Garver’s bid came in under budget at $38,830.

Any recommendations would have to come before the city council before changes to the wastewater treatment process were made.

The wastewater treatment plant also will be the subject of a capacity study after the council approved a capacity analysis for the plant.

The study will determine if the wastewater treatment plant has infrastructure capable of addressing any challenges in treating the waste stream, like new industries and increased flow from future city growth.

Garver Engineering also will handle this study, with the contract coming in at $146,057.

City staff members have been discussing the Silver Creek Sewer Pump Station upgrade project for years, and now it’s time for the design process to begin.

This pump station is the largest in the city’s system and handles all the wastewater generated in the western part of the city.

Council members voted to award a $388,500 contract to Highfill Engineering for design verification, bid phase services and construction administration for the project. The contract is being funded by an appropriation from the state.

Some curb and gutter improvements will be coming down the pipe soon after council members also approved awarding a contract worth $45,987 to install 300 feet of curb and gutter, plus 140 feet of sidewalk along Stoney Place.

Council members also entered an agreement with Legal Entity Alpha LLC, owned by Jeff Francis, to accept payment for and install about 115 feet of sidewalk along three properties the company owns on Stoney Place.

The LLC will be paying for the sidewalk, and City Attorney Louis Vinay said Monday night Francis already had dropped off the check for $11,670 to cover the entire project.

Morganton’s parking ordinance also was updated, making another block of street parking on South Sterling Street between McDowell and Erwin streets two-hour parking instead of all-day parking.

The recently opened Foothills Gear Garage is located in that block, and business and property owners on the block requested the change.

Other items approved Monday night were:

Closing a portion of Plainview Street which was never actually used as a road.

Awarding a contract for permitting and code enforcement software.

Adding McGill Engineering Services to the city’s list of on-call service providers.

The council is not scheduled to meet again until August.