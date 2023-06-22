The response to Morganton’s first IMAGINE 2040 community workshop was good, city officials told The News Herald.

Wendy Smith, director of development and design for the city, said she estimated about 150 people came out for the first session designed to help city leaders develop a new comprehensive plan.

“We had people from all across the city and outside the city, and all walks of life,” Smith said. “We had people of all income levels, all ages. We had some young people that brought their children, and we had some older people as well. We had people from all different neighborhoods as well.”

The drop-in style meeting was held June 7 in the Council Chamber at Morganton City Hall. The city set up different informational boards throughout the room with interactive pieces where people could add dots to locations where they’d like to see a certain type of development, or sticky notes giving more specific details on things they’d like to see happen in Morganton.

She said from the input they’ve gone through so far, most people are more supportive of more compact homes within city limits, as well as expanding available modes of transportation in the city with additional walking and biking paths. Some voiced support for more franchised restaurants, while others wanted fewer, Smith said.

“The consultants were very pleased,” Smith said.

That was just the first workshop in a process that will end up lasting more than a year, Smith said.

She encouraged folks to continue checking the project’s website for updates and more ways they can give input. She said the website will evolve as the city receives feedback to hone in on specific details mentioned during the workshops.

The website isn’t the only way people will be able to chime in for plans on the city’s future. They’ll also be doing pop-up events throughout the city to get more input.

“The point of the pop-ups is for us to go where the people already are, and engage (them) there at the events (they’re) already attending and the different groups of people so we’re not just relying on, maybe, the one subset of people that will come to us,” Smith said.

She said the city still is working out the details of those pop-up events, but they’ll be announced on the city’s social media pages when the time comes.

The News Herald stopped by the event and spoke to a few attendees about their thoughts on the event and what they’d like to see be included in Morganton’s plans for the future.

Deisy Zavala-Vazquez said she liked the layout of the community workshop and liked the online components as well. As for the future, she said she wished Morganton’s neighborhoods would become more established, and she hoped the city would capitalize more on its “Nature’s Playground” branding.

Robert Lee Scott said he’d like to see more of the city’s efforts poured into the Bouchelle Street neighborhood.

“We haven’t done enough for it,” Scott said. “Morganton, they do all parts of the town with the money. We pay taxes but they’re not doing what needs to be done … (in that neighborhood). The only thing we have down there is Mountain View School.”

Darren Lathan grew up in Morganton, moved away for a while and returned to Morganton about four years ago. He said the city seems to be in dire need of more housing opportunities for middle-income levels, and that he’d like to see more things put in place to incentivize development.

“There seems to be a lot of vacant properties around town that the same five people own that they’re holding onto forever that they aren’t doing anything with,” Lathan said. “Maybe some incentives from the city to encourage them to either develop or sell because … I think there’s a lot of people that would be interested in being downtown and using the space.”

Nancy Daniel moved to the city about 20 years ago and said she loved the city’s atmosphere, but agreed that housing is an issue for everyone.

“There is a homeless population that cannot afford housing, so I think that’s important, and I’m getting to that age where I’m going to retire soon so I would like affordable retirement living,” Daniel said.

Visit engagekh.com/im2040 for more ways to help the city with its 2040 comprehensive plan.