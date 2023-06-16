The Morganton City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night before voting to approve its proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The budget would set a property tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of property value for all city properties, with an additional 12 cents per $100 of property value for properties within the special downtown tax rate.

Despite dropping from the city’s current tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of property value, the new rates are not revenue neutral. The proposed tax rate will bring in an additional $1.8 million in tax revenue compared to last year’s taxes because of property revaluations.

That extra revenue wouldn’t just sit in the bank, though.

City Manager Sally Sandy said those funds would cover multiple things, including:

Purchasing (without financing) new cars for the Morganton Department of Public Safety, $655,000

Street paving, $500,000

Designs for CoMMA, $250,000

Matching grant funding for the Bethel Park project, $200,000

Funding a streets portion of the city’s housing stimulus program, $150,000

Downtown restaurant recruitment program, $150,000

Other major capital projects in the proposed budget include about $5.3 million in renovations to CoMMA, which would first deal with accessibility issues and changes in the auditorium, back of house access for servicing shows and audio and light system upgrades, Sandy said. The renovations would be financed, Sandy said.

Another $2.1 million would be slated for streetscape work along North Green Street. The city is seeking $900,000 in grant funding for this work.

The city is partnering with Burke County Public Schools to help pay for $350,000 for rehabbing the Freedom Park Tennis Courts, and the county will split the cost of renovations to the old courthouse square.

Sandy did propose water rates be raised by about 5%. That would mean the average customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water would pay an extra $1.85 per month.

The water fund also includes $4.16 million for its sedimentation and coagulation project.

The wastewater fund also would see an increase of about 5%, which would be about $2.31 per month for a residential customer with a usage of about 5,000 gallons.

Funding included in the wastewater budget would include multiple projects, namely $1 million in treatment plant upgrades, about $5.3 million for a project at the Silver Creek Pump Station and $200,000 for housing development infrastructure. The city still is seeking grant funding for the pump station project, but would finance the project if no grant funding is received.

Electric customers, however, will get an average rate decrease of 1.75% if the budget is approved.

Items that would be funded in the electric department include $995,000 for upgrades on North Green Street, $317,000 for underground upgrades, $250,000 for general system improvements and $288,000 for tree trimming.

CoMPAS customers would see no changes in television or phone service rates, and internet packages will be consolidated so that the slowest speed available is 200 mbps, effective Aug. 1. The city expects to release its 1 gigabyte service later in the year with a rate of $109.95 per month.

The city has received about $4.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and already has allocated some of that funding for the following projects:

$305,000 for sludge system upgrades at the wastewater plant

$652,580 for a wash station at the garage services facility

$800,000 for resurfacing

$1.7 million for sewer upgrades on NC 181

$80,000 for floor restoration in the gym at the Mountain View Recreation Center

For the upcoming budget, Sandy is requesting $250,000 be spent for playground equipment improvements at Freedom Park, Carbon City Park and the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

That would leave about $1 million in ARPA funds the city will be required to allocate by the end of 2024.

City staff would receive a 5% cost-of-living adjustment, effective in July, and a 2% merit increase for qualified employees, effective in March.

The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Monday night at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Morganton City Hall.

Other business

Council members also approved an economic development agreement with a housing developer who is planning to build some townhomes in Morganton.

TruWest LLC owns about 7 acres of land at 300 Fletcher St., Morganton, which is off Burkemont Avenue near Salem Road, and plans to build 27 townhomes on the property.

The developer applied for a loan/grant through the city’s housing stimulus program, and asked for $5,000 each for extending water and sewer lines to the units.

Council members approved the loan/grant, which was a total of $135,000 in water funding and $135,000 in sewer funding.

As lots are sold over the next seven years, TruWest will be required to pay back half of the amount to the city. The remainder would become a grant. The developer must pay back half the loaned amount on any unsold lots after seven years.

Another housing project could be underway in Morganton after the city council granted a rezoning request to Airlie Inc.

Airlie owns about 8 acres of property at the corner of Sanford Drive and Lenoir Road and requested the property be rezoned from medium intensity district to high intensity district.

High intensity district allows for high density residential projects and a wide variety of civic, retail, institutional, service and office uses, but Airlie indicated to the city it plans to develop multifamily housing on the property, according to information from the city.

Council members unanimously approved the rezoning.

As usual, there will be no council meeting in July. The council will meet again in August.