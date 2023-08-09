The Morganton City Council had much to discuss Monday night at its first meeting since June, including the extension of a closing date on the sale of some land.

Council members approved extending the closing date for the sale of six adjoining tracts of land on East Meeting Street between White and Church streets.

The group looking to purchase the land, 400 Meeting Street LLC, already has paid the city $21,250 in earnest money, and has said it plans to build 70 market-rate apartments on the property with a dog park and on- and off-street parking.

Construction would begin within six months of closing. The property has been under contract since January after the council agreed to sell the land, about 1.7 acres in total, for $425,000.

The group previously had its closing date extended in April, and the closing date was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10. They asked for and were granted another 90-day extension of the closing date, pushing it back to Nov. 10.

City Attorney Louis Vinay said the group needs more time to finalize funding for the project, but already has taken many steps necessary for the closing. City Manager Sally Sandy said a timeline like this is not unusual for a project of this scale.

Council members also voted to approve an agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for sidewalk enhancements on West Fleming Drive.

NCDOT currently is replacing the bridge on West Fleming Drive over the railroad near the Morganton Heights Shopping Center. As part of the project, several sidewalk enhancements will be made in the area including:

A 5-foot sidewalk along the northern side of the road.

A 10-foot multi-use path along the southern side of the road with a concrete barrier between the path and the road.

Form liners for the bridge trail.

The city already budgeted $200,000 for the project, but the local cost came in over the previously estimated budget. Council members also agreed to a $61,000 budget amendment to cover the city’s share of the project.

The council also took the first step Monday night toward a land swap with Western Piedmont Community College in a partnership that could benefit both entities.

WPCC is interested in about 20 acres of land the city owns near its water treatment plant on Vine Arden Road as a home for the new Emergency Services Training Center it plans to build, while the community college owns some property on Enola Road the city is interested in as a potential home for another Public Safety station.

The city has owned the property on Vine Arden Road for more than 50 years, but for some reason, the road was never formally dedicated as a public street despite being maintained as such.

Council members agreed to convey to WPCC the land beneath the road where it crosses the property WPCC is looking to obtain. City and college officials still are working on documents for the final conveyance of the land in its entirety.

The city also is looking for grant funding for a water and sewer improvement project along North Green Street.

The council approved applying for $300,000 in grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to offset the costs of upgrading the aged water and sewer infrastructure along North Green Street. The project is expected to cost $701,000 total, and the city has committed to providing the $401,000 local match. Sandy said the city expects to hear back about the grant by October.

A wooded lot the city owns soon will be cut and sold after council members agreed to a contract with a local forestry company.

In 2019, the city had the NC Forest Service assess timber on a 40-acre wooded lot it owns on Williams Road behind Rural King. That assessment found most of the timber on the lot is more than 50 years old and at risk of disease.

The city agreed to pay Taylor Forestry 6% of the sale price for the timber in exchange for handling all the steps of the project from appraisal, advertisement, negotiation of terms and prices with bidders, providing a timber deed, securing performance deposits and monitoring and inspecting the harvesting operations. Taylor told the city he expected the timber could bring in anywhere from $150,000 to $170,000.

Sandy said there would be a plan for replanting and a buffer likely would be left around the property to prevent the appearance of clear-cutting. The project is expected to take anywhere from a year and a half to two years.

The council also approved:

Contracts to rebuild the Freedom Tennis Courts and Carbon City Pickleball Courts

A contract to replace the sand filter at the Collett Street Recreation Center outdoor pool

Minutes from the June 5 and June 19 meetings

Budget amendments for two insurance reimbursements

A budget amendment for a reimbursement for water services provided

Permanently closing Plainview Street

A contract for annual tree trimming work in the city

A contract for underground electrical work

A contract for design services for the College Street redesign

The council will meet again Sept. 11, and a public hearing will be held at that meeting to discuss permanently closing a short, narrow alleyway behind buildings in the 100-block of West Union Street.