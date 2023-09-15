Kids soon may be going gaga for new activities at parks and recreation centers in the city of Morganton.

Morganton City Council members voted Monday night to approve acceptance of a grant from the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association for a gaga ball pit.

The city received the gaga ball pit a couple of weeks ago, and already put it to use at an adaptive programming gym takeover recently, said Bryan Fish, director of the city’s parks and recreation department. The pit is created by a set of several short wall pieces that are put together in an octagonal shape for gaga ball.

Akin to dodgeball, kids playing gaga ball would stand in a circle around the edge of the pit. A ball is thrown into the middle of the pit and players slap or hit the ball around the circle, according to an article from We Are Teachers. A player is out if they are hit at or below the knee by the ball. The last player in the pit wins the game.

The one purchased by the city will be able to be moved around to any of the city’s facilities for different events, Fish said.

There are several parks that also are in for some new equipment.

Council members also approved a contract to replace playground equipment at Freedom Park, Carbon City Park and the small playground at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

The contract, worth $249,862.58, went to Barrs Recreation. The city already had $250,000 in its budget for the project.

Other projects

Some of Morganton’s streetscapes will be getting a makeover soon after the council accepted a grant worth nearly half a million dollars.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund awarded the city of Morganton a $450,000 grant for its North Green Street streetscape project.

The project, which is expected to cost just under $2.3 million total, will see improvements made to the city’s water and sanitary sewer systems, replacement and burial of electric lines, replacement of cable and internet lines, improved sidewalks and storm drains, replacement of mast arms and crosswalk improvements on North Green Street.

That won’t be the only project going on in the northern part of the city.

Council members also approved a contract for the Bost Road sewer improvements project, a multi-million dollar project the city plans to fund mostly with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The city solicited bids for the project, with the lowest responsive, responsible bid coming in at about $3.9 million from Buckeye Bridge LLC of Canton.

The city negotiated that bid down to a little under $3.6 million by reducing the scope of the project. Engineering services for the project, for all phases, are $595,260, and city staff recommended the council include a $50,000 contingency. That brought the total project budget up to about $4.2 million.

The city received a grant from Dogwood Trust for just under $1.7 million, and had an additional $187,000 set aside in its wastewater budget for the project.

The remainder of the project would be funded by ARPA dollars. The city council approved the contract with Buckeye Bridge and included a budget amendment to increase the amount of ARPA funding being used for the project.

In electric news, the city of Morganton could be in for some reduced electric rates as the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency and Central Electric Power Cooperative, based in South Carolina, near finalization of the sale of some energy from the Catawba Nuclear Station.

On Aug. 22, city council members approved an agreement for the sale, and a press release from NCMPA said all 19 municipalities who are participants in the agency had approved the agreement by Aug. 30.

The sale is expected to result in a 5% savings in wholesale power supply costs, which would be about $254 million in total savings for all of the North Carolina members over the course of the sale, NCMPA said.

The sale won’t go into effect until Jan. 1. After that, it will continue through the term of the Catawba Nuclear Station, which is licensed through 2043.

Some news for CoMPAS also came out of Monday night’s meeting.

Council members agreed to two contracts for transport for video services by fiber connectivity in a move CoMPAS Director Greg Branch said would prevent the city from overpaying for equipment that seems to change every few years.

The first contract, with Ritter Communications, is not to exceed $1,600 per month for the next three years, and the other contract, with ERC Broadband, is not to exceed $2,600 per month for the next three years.

Other items approved at the council meeting included:

Minutes from two meetings in August.

Tax releases.

Participation in the Western Piedmont Council of Government’s stormwater partnership.

Multiple insurance reimbursements.

Designation of a no parking zone on both sides of Williams Street from Wilson to Lee streets.

The permanent closure of an alley behind the buildings in the 100-block of West Union Street.

The council will meet again Oct. 2.