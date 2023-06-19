The Register of Deeds office is excited to announce the addition of several new services this year.

Couples now are able to schedule appointments online for marriage licenses.

The Burke County Register of Deeds office accepts appointments and walk-ins for marriage licenses, however Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds, said she does encourage couples to make appointments because it makes the process faster for the couple. To schedule an appointment, couples can use the new online appointment scheduler after completing the online portion of the marriage license application on the Burke County Register of Deeds’ website or they can call the office for an appointment.

Norman also announced her office has been approved as a Passport Acceptance Facility. Their office started accepting new passport applications for the US Department of State on Feb. 27, 2023.

Norman said she has wanted to offer this service since 2017, and the office was able to get approved this year.

“We are a one stop shop,” Norman said. “You can do your application, your photo and get your vital records all here. This makes it more convenient for the public, plus you can walk-in, although we do suggest you call ahead for and encourage appointments, as we do provide other services to the public, and we want to serve you as efficiently as possible.”

There is also an online scheduler for passport services, which can be found under the “Passport Services” tab of the website. Appointments also can be made by calling the office.

In addition, the Register of Deeds office has added a “What Are We Up To” Calendar to show their community events scheduled throughout the year at a glance, and they are in the process of setting up a virtual chat assistant for frequently asked questions.

Norman said the office now can obtain out-of-county death certificates for the public. This service previously was only available to funeral homes while the program, which was called NCDAVE, was being piloted.

Now that many of the issues have been worked out with a new system, Norman said she thinks it is the right time to offer it to the general public as a new service for Burke County. Out-of-County Death Certificates are available for deaths that have been filed electronically since 2022 and are $24.

“We are continuously looking for ways to better serve the citizens of Burke County,” Norman said. “Sometimes we can’t change the policies because we are bound or governed by general statute, but if we can do it better or more efficiently, we will. That does not always mean we stop offering it the old way, it may mean we offer it several different ways to meet the needs of everyone.”

For more information on these services or other services the Register of Deeds office provides, contact the office at 828-764-9340 Option #6.