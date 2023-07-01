An awards ceremony in June honored a woman who has spent more than 30 years supporting downtown Morganton.

Judy Willis was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Downtown Development Association Awards Ceremony on June 20 at Swede’s Café. Willis has volunteered on Morganton’s Main Street Advisory Committee since it was started in 1995, served on the city’s first master plan steering committee and was one of the first downtown property owners to invest in renovating the second floor of her property into housing, according to information from the city of Morganton.

“It was a great honor and a big, big surprise,” Willis told The News Herald. “It just left me speechless almost. I had no idea. It was just a big honor for me.”

She said she had moved out of Morganton some years ago and lived in Charlotte and Raleigh for a few years before deciding to move back.

“I was coming home one day and I thought, ‘man, look at these mountains on either side of me coming up the mountain,’” Willis said. “I thought, ‘I’m coming home.’”

When she came back home, Willis said she threw herself into the downtown culture. Its atmosphere has transformed in those years, with businesses and patrons alike returning to the streets of downtown.

She encouraged others to get involved with city planning.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Willis said. “We do a lot of fun things. Our Friday night concerts in the summertime, and we just always keep something going on.

She said she was thankful for to receive the award.

“I’m proud of this town and for the people that’s working and helping do things in the city,” Willis said.

The awards ceremony also recognized three downtown businesses for their work in Morganton, according to a release from the city of Morganton.

Thistle and Twig, a floral shop in Morganton, received the Picture Perfect Award, which recognizes excellence in a Morganton Downtown Development Association member who creates an attractive, inviting and vibrant presence with unique storefronts. Owner Kahly Antal accepted the award, the release said.

Benjamin Belton from Benjamin and Libba’s won the With the Cherry on Top award, which recognizes businesses who go above and beyond in providing quality customer service, the release said.

The Olive of Morganton was recognized with the Breath of Fresh Air Award, which recognizes businesses who offer fun and innovative events and programs to boost the vitality of downtown, the release said.