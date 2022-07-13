Governor vetoes bill that would give General Assembly oversight over deaf school

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill on Monday that would have shifted control of the North Carolina School for the Deaf away from the State Board of Education.

The bill, SB 593, would have created independent boards of trustees for each affected school — The Governor Morehead School for the Blind, The Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf and the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton. The newly created boards would have consisted of five members, four chosen by the general assembly and one appointed by the governor’s office.

A Monday press release from the governor’s office blasted the bill as the latest in a string of partisan power grabs by Republicans in the Assembly.

“Not only is this bill blatantly unconstitutional, it continues this legislature’s push to give more control of education to Boards of Trustees made up of partisan political appointees,” the release said. “The students at the schools deserve steady, knowledgeable leadership rather than becoming a part of the erosion of statewide education oversight.”

Under the state government’s current makeup, Republicans would have controlled four of the five appointments to each board if the bill had been signed.

North Carolina Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) called the governor’s veto disheartening.

“I could not be more disappointed for the three schools involved,” he said. “In the time I’ve been in the legislature, I’ve certainly never known him (Cooper) to express an interest in any of those schools … It seems like its just a concern on his part about who gets to make appointments.”

Blackwell said the bill is not supposed to be about power, but about giving the school’s more autonomy so they can function more efficiently.

“The director at NCSD is more knowledgeable about the day-to-day operations and needs of the school than, perhaps, people who stay in Raleigh, essentially 100% of the time,” he said.

Control of the three schools will remain in the hands of the State Board of Education for now unless the General Assembly is able to override the veto. Blackwell said he does not yet know if Republicans will launch an attempt to override the veto, which would require bi-partisan support in both houses to be successful. Cooper has not had a veto successfully overridden since Dec. 2018.