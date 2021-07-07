2 more file for Burke elections

Two more people have thrown their names in the hat for municipal elections.

Sheila Perkins, who currently serves on the Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen, filed to run for re-election Tuesday.

And in Rutherford College, mayoral incumbent Gary McClure added his name to the ballot Tuesday, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections.

Jason Miller filed Friday to run for the board in Glen Alpine. Jeffrey Beck filed that day to run for the Connelly Springs board of aldermen, and Zachary Cagle filed to run for the Rutherford College Town Council.

Filing for town races in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss started Friday and ends at noon on July 16.

The seats up for election and the filing fee for those races are:

Connelly Springs — Mayor (incumbent Johnny Berry); three alderman seats (incumbents Terry Childers, Carroll Turner and Josh Phillips); The filing fee for all races is $5

Drexel — Mayor (incumbent Danny Ritchie); two council seats (incumbents Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson); The filing fee for mayor is $10; $5 for aldermen races.