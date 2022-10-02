Another business looks to expand with proposed grant application

Another local manufacturing business is looking to expand its operation with a potential investment of more than $90 million.

The company, which is described as well-established in information provided by the city of Morganton, is asking the city to apply for a $500,000 building reuse grant on its behalf.

Information from the city said the project, which is being called “Project Fill” for confidentiality purposes, is expected to be an investment of about $94 million, and would create 78 new jobs at or above the county’s average wage.

If the grant application is approved, a 5% local match – a total of $25,000 – is required, information from the city said. That local match would be evenly split by the city and county, with each entity paying $12,500.

It’s not the only economic development project on the agenda for the city council Monday night.

The meeting will be called to order an hour and a half early, at 4:30 p.m., for a closed session to discuss an economic development project.

Additional details on the closed session weren’t available, but city staff did confirm to The News Herald it’s in regards to a different project than Project Fill.

The remainder of the council’s agenda is fairly light Monday night, with a public hearing set to discuss an alternative design for the city’s electric substation fencing.

The city’s code of ordinances limits fence heights and the use of barbed wire in the zoning district where the new electric substation, on Coal Chute Road, is located, according to information from the city. The ordinance clashes with OSHA guidelines, which require a fence that’s at least 7 feet tall.

The city’s ordinances do allow the city council to approve alternative designs for unique situations, so the council will hold a public hearing Monday night ahead of voting on the proposed alternative design.

When voting on the consent agenda, the council will decide whether to approve a contract worth $137,149 for a new communication system for its electric substation.

If approved, the new system would be the first replacement or complete update since the 1990s, information from the city said. The new system, from Survalent Technology Corporation, would allow city staff to remotely monitor and operate substation equipment.

The contract with Survalent also includes training for city personnel.

The council meeting will be called to order for a closed session at 4:30 p.m. with the open session and public comment set to start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.