At inauguration, NC Gov. Cooper calls for shared goals

RALEIGH — Starting his second term, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday called on residents to learn from the state's recent triumphs and trials and to commit to common goals for education, health care and racial equality, and to "cherish our democracy."

The Democrat emphasized COVID-19's continuing challenges and condemned this week's violence at the U.S. Capitol during an inauguration ceremony for him and the other Council of State members — truncated due to safety concerns about the pandemic. While he and eight other leaders came in person to be sworn in, his inaugural speech was prerecorded as were other portions of the ceremony.

During the address, he pledged to meet the state's challenges squarely and professed North Carolina was poised to recover.

"This new year and this new term as governor is more than just turning the page of a calendar. The lessons we've all learned must usher in a new era," Cooper said in a video message. "An era where we can acknowledge and work around our differences while refusing to sacrifice truth and facts at the altar of ideology. Where the dangerous events that took place at our nation's Capitol can never be justified."