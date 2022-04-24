Banks Hinceman, Republican candidate for sheriff

Name: Banks Hinceman

Party affiliation: Republican

Seeking office: Sheriff

Age: 54

Profession: Law Enforcement (Major at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Education: Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.

Family: Married to Renee’ Hinceman for 29 years and we have two sons Casey 22, and Charlie 14.

Community Involvement:

Member of Zion Baptist Church. Currently serving on (1) Options Inc. Board of Directors having served two years as Vice President; (2) Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion case review committee; (3) Burke County Emergency Planning Committee; (4) Burke County Safety Committee.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes?

3. What changes do you plan to make if you take over the sheriff’s office?

I don’t have changes in mind, but I will continue to fully staff the Sheriff’s Office and serve our citizens with the best deputies, detention officers, and support staff that we can find to continue trusted law enforcement for Burke County.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become sheriff? If so, what changes?

I am satisfied with the organizational structure of the Sheriff’s Office. I would work with county leaders to add additional deputies to our patrol division. Burke County is roughly 515 square miles with over ninety thousand citizens living here. I would like to add another deputy to each of our four patrol shifts. That would bring our day shifts to eight deputies and nine for the night shifts. Some of our shifts are answering over 50 calls for service during a 12-hour shift. Depending on the type/seriousness of calls, seven or eight deputies does not allow our response time to be as short as we would like. In addition, seven or eight deputies per shift is only possible if no one is on vacation, sick, injured, in training, and if there are no vacancies on that shift.

5. With the resources available to the sheriff’s office today, how would you address staffing shortages?

I will continue to partner with the Burke County’s Personnel Department to advertise vacancies utilizing a variety of tools including social media and web-based companies to reach out to and encourage potential applicants to apply for openings. I would continue to utilize job fairs to gain face to face interactions with potential candidates for deputies and detention officers.

I will continue to ask county leaders for higher pay for our Sheriff’s Office staff. Competitive pay will enhance the Sheriff’s Office ability to recruit and retain professional officers. I will continue pursuing grants to obtain needed equipment and technology for our staff to better perform their duties.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the Sheriff’s Office?

I will build positive relationships with our elected officials. It’s important that the Sheriff has a good line of communication to address the needs of the Sheriff’s Office. I think that being able to provide honest and accurate information to elected officials is the best course to ensure that the Sheriff’s Office receives needed resources and funding to operate efficiently and effectively.

7. What makes you qualified to become sheriff?

For 32 consecutive years I have served Burke County as a non-partisan law enforcement officer at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve served in all the ranks at the Sheriff’s Office and as the Major/Chief Deputy for the past 15 years under two different Sheriffs. This broad experience makes me ready on day one to be the next Sheriff of Burke County.