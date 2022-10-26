Becky Weatherman, Democratic candidate for clerk of court

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions, and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Becky Weatherman

Party affiliation: Democrat

Seeking office: Clerk of Court

Age: 62

Profession: Retired Captain Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Education: East Burke High School Graduate. Catawba Valley Community College graduate with Law Enforcement Certification. Over 500 credit hours of Criminal Justice Courses through The North Carolina Justice Academy.

Family: Married to Jeff Weatherman, we have 4 children and 7 grandchildren.

Community Involvement: Member of United Baptist Church for 40 years. Security Team Leader at my church. I’m a Law Enforcement Instructor and teach law enforcement courses in local colleges for over 13 years.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. What changes, if any, do you plan to make if you take over the clerk’s office? My goal is to improve public service by providing professional and equal treatment to ALL citizens, Require employees to attend training, implement employee evaluations and job performance reviews.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become clerk? No, I have no plans to make employee changes.

5. What goals do you have for the clerk’s office? My first priority is customer service. I will provide all citizens with courteous, and respectful service. I will run a professional office where all citizens feel welcome and treated fairly.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the clerk’s office? Well, I already have 31 years of experience working with Law Enforcement, Judges, Lawyers, District Attorneys and the public. I would meet with each one to find out what their concerns are with the Clerks Office in order to better serve each of them in their capacity.

7. What makes you qualified to become Clerk of Court? I have 31 years of experience in the criminal Justice System. I have the experience, leadership skills, and the work ethic required to Lead others and to teach them to become leaders as well. I will never allow partisan politics to determine my decisions as Clerk of Court! I am a very well trained professional! As Clerk and any employee working in the Criminal Justice System, you have to have continuous training in order to keep up with the General Statutes of North Carolina. Laws change every day!