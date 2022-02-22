Board takes step toward long-term substance abuse treatment facility

Margaret Pierce, the county’s finance director, explained the review committee was comprised of county employees, including County Manager Bryan Steen, along with Taylor’s fellow commissioner, Jeff Brittain.

Pierce and Steen explained the process of finding an architectural/redesign services was a request for qualifications, something Pierce said the county commonly does on projects like this.

It’s a different process than a request for proposals, where proposals include the cost upfront and governing bodies choose the lowest, responsible bidder. North Carolina state law doesn’t allow that process to apply to architectural services, Steen said.

“We’ve gone through the normal process that we do for an RFQ to find an architect to do that work … we’ve done this process for other projects in the past,” Steen said. “What you do, is you evaluate the responses from the respondents to see who you think is the most qualified for the job and now we are here with our recommendation.”

Since commissioners have approved the recommendation, Steen said county staff can begin negotiating the contract with Hemphill-Randel. He told The News Herald the contract would be brought before the board for approval.

Once the contract is approved, Steen said the firm can begin working with service providers to find out what changes would need to be met to covert the facility to fit its new purpose. It will also become clearer how many patients the facility could serve once the design process gets underway.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

