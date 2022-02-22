Board takes step toward long-term substance abuse treatment facility

For years, Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility was a location where those struggling with substance abuse spent days, weeks and maybe even months in jail awaiting their day in court.
But soon, those with substance abuse issues will be walking through the doors to do more than churn their way through the judicial system.
A review committee recommended the Burke County Board of Commissioners award a contract to Hemphill-Randel Associates PLLC for architectural/redesign services at the former confinement facility to transform it into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.
Funding to the tune of $3.25 million has been allocated for the renovation in the state’s two-year budget, and the county anticipates receiving $13 million for opioid addiction treatment from a settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.
That recommendation was approved by commissioners 3-1, with Commissioner Maynard Taylor opposing during the Feb. 15 meeting.
Taylor seemed to be confused about the project itself, a project the county has been discussing since BCDCF closed at the end of 2019. He questioned whether members of the review committee lived in the county and insinuated that approving a contract with Hemphill-Randel would be like writing them a blank check.
Margaret Pierce, the county’s finance director, explained the review committee was comprised of county employees, including County Manager Bryan Steen, along with Taylor’s fellow commissioner, Jeff Brittain.
Pierce and Steen explained the process of finding an architectural/redesign services was a request for qualifications, something Pierce said the county commonly does on projects like this.
It’s a different process than a request for proposals, where proposals include the cost upfront and governing bodies choose the lowest, responsible bidder. North Carolina state law doesn’t allow that process to apply to architectural services, Steen said.
“We’ve gone through the normal process that we do for an RFQ to find an architect to do that work … we’ve done this process for other projects in the past,” Steen said. “What you do, is you evaluate the responses from the respondents to see who you think is the most qualified for the job and now we are here with our recommendation.”
Since commissioners have approved the recommendation, Steen said county staff can begin negotiating the contract with Hemphill-Randel. He told The News Herald the contract would be brought before the board for approval.
Once the contract is approved, Steen said the firm can begin working with service providers to find out what changes would need to be met to covert the facility to fit its new purpose. It will also become clearer how many patients the facility could serve once the design process gets underway.
