BREAKING: Morganton Festival Weekends cancelled for all but Friday's event

Jablonski said the city decided to keep Friday’s festivities lined up because food vendors had already purchased ingredients and food to sell.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s cancellation came as COVID-19 cases continue to climb each day in Burke County, with more than 100 cases being added each day, according to press releases from the Burke County Health Department.

Super-spreader event “We could not in good conscience hold a potential super-spreader event that would cause our area hospitals to be put under even more strain than they already are.”

The department’s Thursday media briefing said there were 12,333 total cases in Burke County with 997 of them active. Wednesday’s press release from the health department said cases were spiking in the 0-19 age group, along with the 30-49 age group.

County health officials accredited those spikes to low vaccination rates, with only 4% of children 12-17 vaccinated, 6% of 18-24-year-olds fully vaccinated, and 25% of 25-49-year-olds fully vaccinated. They also said people not staying home when sick and people refusing to properly wear face coverings contributed to the spikes.