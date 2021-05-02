Bridal boutique coming to Morganton

A new business coming to downtown Morganton has been unveiled after applying for a small business loan through the city.
Savvy Bride Boutique, a chain that also has locations in Charlotte and Greenville, S.C., plans to open a location in downtown Morganton at 131 W. Union St., according to information from the city.
Blythe Walker will own the non-traditional bridal boutique that will sell wedding dresses and accessories, and has asked the city for a $30,000 development block grant small business loan from the city. Council members will decide whether to enter the loan agreement at their regular meeting Monday night.
Also up on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting is a contract with Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting LLC, a firm established by a law firm the city previously has worked with.
The company will look to recruit IT-related businesses to Morganton, with the specific inclusion of highlighting the advantages a shared use facility for IT-focused businesses could have for start-ups and local entrepreneurs.
If approved, the city would pay the firm $1,000 per month plus reimburse any expenses, and give a $200 bonus per IT job created as long as the job pays at least $41,840 per year, information from the city said. Bonuses would be capped at a max of $20,000 per year.
The contract would be effective for one year and does not have automatic renewal. Either party can withdraw from the contract early so long as 10 days’ written notice is given.
Morganton also is looking to get electric with another agenda item up for discussion Monday night.
The city is looking to enter a contract with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to get two DC fast-charging electric vehicle stations.
One of the stations would go in at 111 Bush Drive and another at 201 N. College St., according to information from the city.
The city was awarded two grants worth a total of $285,921.26 for the charging stations as part of the 2019 North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Program. Matching funds already have been budgeted in the electric department, and amount to about 10% of the total project cost, the city said.
The meeting also will be filled with plenty of public hearings, four of which will focus on the city’s zoning ordinance.
One of the amendments will bring the city up to compliance with North Carolina General Statute 160D on land use law. To do that, some changes will be made to have local ordinance terminology match up with terminology the state uses, and apply state statutory limits to the city’s zoning ordinance.
Another amendment will allow staff to initiate zoning text amendments. The city’s current policy requires a member of the zoning commission to make a motion for the change, then city staff can draft an ordinance. The city said this change could cut the time it takes for zoning ordinance to be finalized from at least three months to two months or less.
The high intensity districts and central business district would be able to accommodate more dwelling units per acre with another proposed change. In the HID, up to six dwelling units per acre would be allowed, and an unlimited number of dwelling units per acre would be allowed in the CBD if the amendments are approved.
The council also will hold a public hearing and consider allowing more flexibility for building length, internal sidewalks and street access for multi-family projects. This amendment also would update references to utility meters to match utility ordinances, according to the city.
The public hearing items won’t stop there.
The city also will hold a public hearing to receive input and comments on the proposed 2021 action plan for its community development block grant entitlement program. The council also will consider contracting with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments for administration of the program.
In addition, council will consider:
Amendments to the city’s nuisance ordinance
A resolution of intent to sell off an acre of surplus property on North Green Street for $12,000
A contract with Tri-County Paving Inc. for paving new downtown Catawba River Greenway access points
A contract for repairs on Herron Street
A public works budget amendment
Two contracts for internet connectivity
Minutes from the April 5 council meeting
The council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall on East Union Street.
