Bridal boutique coming to Morganton

The contract would be effective for one year and does not have automatic renewal. Either party can withdraw from the contract early so long as 10 days’ written notice is given.

Morganton also is looking to get electric with another agenda item up for discussion Monday night.

The city is looking to enter a contract with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to get two DC fast-charging electric vehicle stations.

One of the stations would go in at 111 Bush Drive and another at 201 N. College St., according to information from the city.

The city was awarded two grants worth a total of $285,921.26 for the charging stations as part of the 2019 North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Program. Matching funds already have been budgeted in the electric department, and amount to about 10% of the total project cost, the city said.

The meeting also will be filled with plenty of public hearings, four of which will focus on the city’s zoning ordinance.