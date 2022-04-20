Bryan Steen, Republican candidate for Clerk of Court

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have primary challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Bryan Steen

Party affiliation: Republican

Seeking office: Clerk of Court

Age: 63

Profession: County Government Chief Executive Officer

Education: Bachelor of Administrative Science/Criminal Justice/Guilford College

Master of Public Administration/Management/UNC Chapel Hill

Family: One sister, American Airlines Captain.

Community involvement: Via internet, attend/support Christ Lutheran Church, member of Masonic Lodge #289, Scottish Rite and Oasis Shriner. Supporter of NCSSM-Morganton, Burke County Animal Services Foundation, Masonic Home for Children, NC Sr. Masonic Foundation.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

No.

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes?

No.

3. What changes, if any, do you plan to make if you take over the clerk’s office?

Explore all opportunities to make provision of courthouse services to our citizens easier through use of new technology such as placement of service kiosks at each Town Hall. Pursue courthouse reform to enable Clerk of Court to provide direct supervision of Magistrates in judicial districts with multiple counties.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become clerk?

If person is incompetent in their position or commits misconduct in their service to our citizens.

5. What goals do you have for the clerk’s office?

Develop/maintain a work culture for staff to always look for and implement improvements in provision of services to all citizens and steak holders of the court system. I would have an open-door policy for all customers of the courthouse to file complaints or provide input. I would also establish a citizen, law enforcement officers and attorney advisory committee to provide opportunities for input on issues or desired changes.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the clerk’s office?

Meet with legislative delegation, judicial officials and local government officials as needed to implement desired goals. If we’re not improving the taxpayer may be losing.

7. What makes you qualified to become Clerk of Court?

Formal education, experience as a law enforcement officer and 17 years as a chief executive officer in administration of local government services.