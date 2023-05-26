Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen held its last budget meeting Monday night before holding its public hearing on it in June, telling its clerk to calculate a new tax rate and cutting her proposed raises for staff in half.

Town Clerk Melissa Lalonde had prepared three proposed balanced budgets for the budget workshop. Those budgets proposed property tax rates of 32 cents, 31 cents and 30 cents per $100 of property value; and each budget included a 10% raise for the town’s nine employees. The town’s current property tax rate is 34 cents per $100 of property value.

But the majority of the board – Jason Miller, Michelle Lewis and Tommy Helms – pushed back against the 10% raise, and some wanted the tax rate dropped lower.

Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Cox recuses himself from discussing raises for employees since he also is the town’s police chief, and board member Shelia Perkins was not in attendance because of her mother’s funeral.

Lewis initially supported the budget with a 30 cents tax rate, saying in the meeting that she felt some of the town’s residents needed immediate relief from this year’s property revaluation.

Miller was the first to suggest dropping the tax rate to 29 cents, and Helms backed him up on that. At a previous meeting, Helms had suggested a lower tax rate than that, but said taking into account different deferments, he could work with 29 cents. Lewis later agreed.

The town recently received the results of a pay study conducted by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. That study found all of the town’s positions were underpaid except for the part-time zoning and code enforcement officer position.

It would take a raise of more than 16% to get the town clerk’s position to the minimum pay suggested in the pay study, and about 24% to get the police chief’s pay to the minimum suggested in the study. Other town employees didn’t have as large a difference in their pay and the minimum pay suggested in the study, but many of them have worked for the town for several years, according to information from the town. Most of the police officers have decades of experience under their belt from their service with other agencies.

Lalonde told the board they could still have a balanced budget with a 10% raise for employees and a tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of property value, but board members were still reluctant.

“I wasn’t able to give any raises this year to my employees. I didn’t get a raise, so you know, it’s nothing personal, but we’ve got a town to run,” Lewis said. “We talked about this in the last budget meeting. We can’t pay these types of raises … I understand, you know, you will have employees that will say, ‘well, I’ll just go someplace else,’ and I’ve heard that my entire year … but that’s a personal decision.”

Lewis suggested a 5% raise instead, and Helms, a retired Glen Alpine employee himself, agreed, saying that paired with a 29 cents tax rate would give the employees some extra money and give the residents “a break, too.”

But the 29 cents per $100 of property value rate is not revenue neutral. At that tax rate, the town still would bring in an additional $78,195.99 in property tax revenue compared to the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to information from Lalonde. She said the revenue neutral rate would be 22 cents per $100 of property value.

The town already has more than $1 million in its fund balance (savings), and Lalonde said things are shaping up to look like the town will start the next fiscal year with about $1.5 million in its fund balance. She said she does not believe the town will need to tap into the fund balance to close out the current fiscal year.

Mayor Bob Benfield didn’t agree with the majority of the board’s opinion on their proposed amount of increase for employees.

He said in the meeting that he did not think a 5% raise was a wise idea, and said he feared it would mean employees would leave. He said at the current pay rates, the town couldn’t compete with other employers so if employees left, they wouldn’t be able to replace them.

“You get what you pay for,” Benfield told the board. “And I feel like you’re shortchanging our employees.”

Miller said he didn’t think 5% was a shabby raise, but Benfield doubled down. He said if another police officer left, it would mean no more 24/7 police coverage for the town.

“We can’t hire a guy out of basic police training because we have nobody to train them,” Benfield said. “We have to hire veteran officers, and it’s your duty as a board member to make sure we’ve got the money to do that.”

Other municipalities in the area, including Burke County, are proposing cost-of-living adjustments and merit raises in an effort to attract and retain employees.

Lewis, Miller and Helms all agreed that they didn’t want their stipends for being board members to be increased, and asked Lalonde to set a public hearing on the budget and prepare a proposed budget based on the 29 cents per $100 of property value tax rate with a 5% raise for employees.

The board did not discuss any of the other requested budget items, and the budget meeting was adjourned after about 40 minutes.

They’ll meet for the public hearing on the budget June 12 at 6 p.m. at Glen Alpine Town Hall.