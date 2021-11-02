Building reuse grant application, small business loan approved

Brad Boris, director of water resources, said the area of N.C. 181, Bost Road and North Green Street has potential for housing growth and the city already has seen 12-15% customer growth in that area in the last five years.

But the pump station and sewer lines are starting to experience capacity concerns and nearing the end of their useful life.

With the project approved by council, which is expected to cost a total of $3.5 million when all is said and done, Boris said the city is looking to add an additional 1,000 linear feet of sewer line, plus another 1,000 linear feet of replacement sewer line to better serve current and future customers.

He said the city also needs to start worrying about the safety of employees working on the pump station in the area because it currently is considered a confined space. Boris said the new pump station would allow not only for increased capacity, but would make it safer for employees working on the pumps.

The city is anticipating using American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for the project, and said it also has submitted requests for some private funding to support up to half of the expenditures associated with the project.