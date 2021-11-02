 Skip to main content
Burke County uncontested election results announced
Burke County uncontested election results announced

Tuesday night’s unofficial election results pointed to clear winners in several uncontested races across the county.

Election results won’t be finalized until canvassing on Nov. 9.

Here are the unofficial results of uncontested races around Burke County with all precincts reporting.

Town of Drexel

Mayor Danny Ritchie was re-elected to office with 167 votes (91.26%). He’ll be joined in town leadership by Matt Johnson, who took home 153 votes (47.96%) and Dennis Anthony, who took home 147 votes (46.08%).

11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p1

Danny Ritchie
11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p2

Pictured, from left, are: Rick Cline, Drexel town council member and Matt Johnson, Drexel town council member.

Town of Glen Alpine

Mayor Bob Benfield was re-elected with 129 votes (92.81%). He’ll be joined in town leadership by aldermen Jason Miller, who took home 118 votes (31.81%), Michelle Lewis with 116 votes (31.27%) and incumbent Sheila Perkins with 115 votes (31.00%).

11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p3

Bob Benfield
11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p4

Sheila Perkins

Town of Hildebran

The town council will welcome back incumbents Mike Smith (136 votes or 31.12%) and Ben Honeycutt (133 votes or 30.43%), along with former council member Jody York with 124 votes (28.38%).

11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p5

Ben Honeycutt
11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p6

Jody York

City of Morganton

Incumbents Chris Hawkins and Wendy Cato both will retain their seats on the Morganton City Council, with Hawkins garnering 1,536 votes (98.15%) and Cato taking home 1,491 votes (97.07%).

11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p7

Chris Hawkins
11xx21-mnh-news-uncontestedvotes21-p8

Wendy Cato

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

