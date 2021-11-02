Burke County uncontested election results announced

Tuesday night’s unofficial election results pointed to clear winners in several uncontested races across the county.

Election results won’t be finalized until canvassing on Nov. 9.

Here are the unofficial results of uncontested races around Burke County with all precincts reporting.

Town of Drexel

Mayor Danny Ritchie was re-elected to office with 167 votes (91.26%). He’ll be joined in town leadership by Matt Johnson, who took home 153 votes (47.96%) and Dennis Anthony, who took home 147 votes (46.08%).

Town of Glen Alpine

Mayor Bob Benfield was re-elected with 129 votes (92.81%). He’ll be joined in town leadership by aldermen Jason Miller, who took home 118 votes (31.81%), Michelle Lewis with 116 votes (31.27%) and incumbent Sheila Perkins with 115 votes (31.00%).

Town of Hildebran

The town council will welcome back incumbents Mike Smith (136 votes or 31.12%) and Ben Honeycutt (133 votes or 30.43%), along with former council member Jody York with 124 votes (28.38%).

City of Morganton