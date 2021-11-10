Canvassing confirms election night results

Burke County’s election canvassing was finished Tuesday, confirming election night results from the 2021 municipal and school board races.
Some of the races were decided by slim margins — as few as five votes separating the winner from the loser. Provisional ballots did not affect the outcomes of any of the races, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.
“We balanced to the T,” Mace said. “We had no trouble balancing whatsoever.”
This year’s election saw 17% of Burke County’s eligible voters turn up at the polls.
“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Mace said. “The only thing is more people could have voted, but I’m happy with the turnout. It kind of shocked me. This was the first election I can remember more people voted on Election Day than early voting. That shocked me, but as long as they vote, as long as they come out, that’s all that matters.”
Mace said there were five completed provisional ballots accepted, one partially completed ballot was accepted and four provisional ballots were rejected.
Board of Education
Two incumbents were unseated in the race for the board of election, with newcomer Tiana Sims set to take current Board Chair Buddy Armour’s seat when she took home 5,224 votes.
Seth Hunt also lost his seat on the board to newcomer Aaron Johnson and fellow board member Jane Sohovich. Johnson racked up the most votes in the western district race with 4,994 votes, but Sohovich claimed her seat with a margin of 96 votes.
Leslie Ritchie Taylor will take Sam Wilkinson’s seat on the board after beating out Scott Lambert by 914 votes.
Valdese
The town of Valdese will see Charlie Watts, former town fire chief, take the reigns as mayor after he beat out challengers Jim Jacumin and Annemarie Baker. Watts took home 520 votes, with Jacumin claiming 431 votes.
Andy Thompson reclaimed his position on the town council after running an uncontested campaign. He’ll be joined by Paul Mears who also ran an uncontested campaign.
Rexanna Lowman will take the final open seat on the council after beating opponent Mary Ethridge by a margin of 687 votes.
Rutherford College
For the second time in recent history, Rutherford College saw a person claim a leadership position by way of a write-in campaign.
Yates Jensen will be the town’s new mayor after beating challenger Mike Duncan by a margin of 69 votes on a write-in campaign.
It’s the second time in four years a write-in campaign has proven successful in the town, with Zachary Cagle winning a seat on the town’s council in 2017 by write-in campaign.
Incumbents Zachary Cagle and Kress Berry will serve another four years on the council after last week’s election, with newcomer Starr-Nell Bowman joining them.
Cagle claimed his seat by a slim margin, beating out challenger Darel Malcolm by five votes.
Connelly Springs
In Connelly Springs, Mayor Johnny Berry was defeated by challenger Dennis Seagle by a margin of 55 votes.
Seagle will be joined in town leadership by aldermen Terry Childers, Carroll Turner and Jeffrey Beck. Beck unseated incumbent Josh Phillips by a margin of seven votes.
Hildebran
Wendell Hildebrand will remain at the helm of the town of Hildebran after beating mayoral challengers Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn in last week’s election.
Hildebrand beat Lynn by 51 votes and Lowman by 94 votes.
He’ll be joined in leadership by incumbents Ben Honeycutt and Mike Smith, along with Jody York. The three candidates ran uncontested campaigns.
Glen Alpine
Mayor Bob Benfield will stay on for another four years as mayor of the town after an uncontested campaign.
Incumbent Sheila Perkins also will be returning for another four years on the town’s board of aldermen. She’ll be joined by newcomers Jason Miller and Michelle Lewis. All of the candidates for the board ran uncontested campaigns.
Drexel
Danny Ritchie will return for another four years as town mayor after running an uncontested campaign. He’ll be joined by aldermen Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson.
Morganton
Chris Hawkins and Wendy Cato both reclaimed their seats on the Morganton City Council after running uncontested campaigns.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.