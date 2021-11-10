Canvassing confirms election night results

Burke County’s election canvassing was finished Tuesday, confirming election night results from the 2021 municipal and school board races.

Some of the races were decided by slim margins — as few as five votes separating the winner from the loser. Provisional ballots did not affect the outcomes of any of the races, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

“We balanced to the T,” Mace said. “We had no trouble balancing whatsoever.”

This year’s election saw 17% of Burke County’s eligible voters turn up at the polls.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Mace said. “The only thing is more people could have voted, but I’m happy with the turnout. It kind of shocked me. This was the first election I can remember more people voted on Election Day than early voting. That shocked me, but as long as they vote, as long as they come out, that’s all that matters.”

Mace said there were five completed provisional ballots accepted, one partially completed ballot was accepted and four provisional ballots were rejected.

