Carpenter nets republican nomination for clerk of court, unofficial results show

Longtime clerk’s office employee Crystal Carpenter is expected to become the Republican nominee for the Burke County Clerk of Court race.

Carpenter secured 54.14% of the vote (5,704 votes) in the primary election, according to unofficial election results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Behind her was Eric Duckworth, a magistrate, who took home 38.62% of the vote (4,069 votes) and Bryan Steen, county manager, took home 7.24% of the votes (763 votes), according to the state board of elections.

Election results won’t be official until canvassing on May 27.

“I am thrilled and exhausted,” Carpenter said. “I’m just glad it’s over.”

Carpenter, who will face Democrat Becky Weatherman in the general election this November, said she was thankful for the support she received.

“I’m just overwhelmed at the amount of support and people that have come out to support me and to vote for me,” Carpenter said. “We’ll just have to keep up the hard work for a little while longer.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

