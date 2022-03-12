Catawba disputes claims it brings homeless to Morganton

Editor’s note: This is part one in a multi-part series about homelessness in Morganton. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s print edition.
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a major question: Where are they coming from?
City Manager Sally Sandy offered several possibilities during a presentation about homelessness at Monday night’s city council meeting, including a statement that other municipalities, counties and law enforcement agencies are bringing their homeless to Morganton.
Growing population
In July, there were about 70 homeless people living in Morganton.
That’s according to the point-in-time count held that month, and it’s a far cry different from the homeless population the city had about 15 years ago, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He said at the Monday night meeting he’s been a lifelong Burke County resident and has worked at MDPS for more than 20 years.
“In my earlier years at public safety, there was a handful of homeless folks that you could count on one hand and we all know who those folks were,” Whisnant told the city council at the meeting. “You had Cat Man – Theodore Lambert – and you had Cowboy and a few more of those guys, but typically you could just count them on one hand.”
But the homeless population has grown exponentially in the last 10-15 years, Whisnant said. At July’s point-in-time count, about 70 people were identified living around 22 camps – and Whisnant said that number is likely a low estimate.
Whisnant provided more statistics from the point-in-time count to The News Herald, including a survey of the homeless population where only 33% of respondents said they were from Morganton and Burke County.
The majority of the respondents – 40% of them – said they were from out of state, Whisnant said, and another 27% said they were from other areas around North Carolina.
He said it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that other municipalities are bringing their homeless to Morganton, but law enforcement do not believe other agencies are forcing people to come to Morganton. Instead, they think if other agencies are bringing a person to the city, it’s because the person requested it.
Allegations and responses
Sandy named a few agencies and municipalities she believed were bringing members of their homeless community to Morganton, and among those was the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
An initial statement from CCSO Capt. Aaron Turk said bringing people experiencing homelessness to Morganton is not a practice authorized by the agency, nor is it one deputies are permitted to exercise.
In a Friday evening follow-up, a statement from Turk said the sheriff’s office learned of Sandy’s comments from a media outlet Friday morning. That led him to talk to Assistant City Manager Sonja Marston by phone, who said she would find out the specifics of the allegation made at the meeting Monday night.
When Marston called Turk back around noon Friday, she told him the information Sandy used was “4th hand” and it came from an employee at a Morganton Dollar General. According to Turk’s statement, Marston said the information hadn’t been fully confirmed or corroborated, and she apologized for any statements that may have been inaccurate.
The News Herald spoke with Turk late Friday, who said it’s possible a deputy may have brought a person to Morganton if, for example, they requested to be brought here.
“Anything’s possible,” Turk said. “We’re not definitively saying that it hasn’t happened, what we’re saying is that our practice is that deputies are not permitted to do it, we have no information on our side that it’s happened.”
Turk said without a more specific time frame to guide search efforts, the sheriff’s office wouldn’t be able to find the internal records within calls for service, statistics and data. He said he checked with CCSO’s patrol commander who checked with platoon lieutenants who all said they didn’t know of the sheriff’s office dropping anyone off in Morganton.
He said the area serviced by the sheriff’s office doesn’t really have an “impactful homeless problem” that causes them to be taking those experiencing homelessness from one location to another frequently.
But if they were to interact with someone who said they were from Morganton or wanted to get to Morganton, and the sheriff’s office had decided to offer transportation, it would be more likely they would transport the person to the Burke/Catawba county line and ask the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to pick them up and finish the transportation.
He also said if a person needs shelter, the sheriff’s office typically refers them to the Salvation Army shelter in Hickory.
Sandy told The News Herald late Friday that she still believes other municipalities bring their homeless to Morganton.
She said it’s something that’s been reported multiple times by multiple people over the last several years, including by a former director of Burke United Christian Ministries.
“I do believe there are homeless persons finding their way to Morganton from other communities,” Sandy told the newspaper by text message. “I believe some are getting here with assistance and because of our many services here.”
