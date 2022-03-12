Catawba disputes claims it brings homeless to Morganton

He said the area serviced by the sheriff’s office doesn’t really have an “impactful homeless problem” that causes them to be taking those experiencing homelessness from one location to another frequently.

But if they were to interact with someone who said they were from Morganton or wanted to get to Morganton, and the sheriff’s office had decided to offer transportation, it would be more likely they would transport the person to the Burke/Catawba county line and ask the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to pick them up and finish the transportation.

He also said if a person needs shelter, the sheriff’s office typically refers them to the Salvation Army shelter in Hickory.

Sandy told The News Herald late Friday that she still believes other municipalities bring their homeless to Morganton.

She said it’s something that’s been reported multiple times by multiple people over the last several years, including by a former director of Burke United Christian Ministries.

“I do believe there are homeless persons finding their way to Morganton from other communities,” Sandy told the newspaper by text message. “I believe some are getting here with assistance and because of our many services here.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

