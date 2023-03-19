Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.

The costs associated with cleaning up the hazardous materials that collect in encampments have cost property owners throughout the city thousands of dollars as officials pivot from a reactive approach to what they say is a preventative one.

But a man experiencing homelessness in Morganton says the new approach has painted a target on the backs of unsheltered people.

Costly cleanup

The city’s main concern when dealing with homelessness has been public health.

Earlier this month, cleanup crews tackled an encampment under a bridge on West Fleming Drive. During that cleanup, crews collected 1,351 syringes, of which 26 still had suspected controlled substances in them, said Tom Warburton, the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.

Crews also collected multiple baggies that still had a crystal-like substance in them, Warburton said. All of the suspected drugs were handed over to law enforcement, he said.

Also collected were six, five-gallon buckets of human waste, Warburton said.

This isn’t the first time this has been seen in camps where unsheltered people are staying.

A March 2, 2022, article in The News Herald said 400 bags of trash and debris had been collected from a homeless encampment on Herron Street. Ron Michaux, whose business was contracted to clean up the property, said last year his crew found a similar scene at that encampment: human waste, drug paraphernalia and all sorts of debris were found there.

Situations like those seem to be causing some people to pull away from extending a helping hand to those experiencing homelessness.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Whisnant said through the years, there have been several property owners who have allowed unsheltered people to stay on their property. Those homeowners predated the encampment in a couple’s backyard last year on Dogwood Drive that drew scrutiny from neighbors.

In the last three years, though, Whisnant said those people have changed their position. They’ve asked unsheltered people not to stay on their properties — and not because of code enforcement’s involvement, he said.

“The problem got so bad with these folks trashing private property, that those property owners, their compassion kind of dried up when they become responsible for what those folks were doing to their property,” Whisnant said.

Beyond public health concerns, cleanup costs have exploded in the last year.

From 2018 to 2021, both the city of Morganton and private property owners within the city spent a total of $31,000 cleaning up homeless encampments, Warburton said. That included the cleanup of 16 homeless encampments throughout the city.

But in 2022 alone, the cost to cleanup homeless encampments went up to about $137,000, Warburton said. That cost includes the cleanup of 17 encampments.

City’s approach

City of Morganton officials have been hoping to get ahead of the situation by making people aware of the steps they should take if they start experiencing the public health impacts from homelessness.

That approach means Warburton has been focusing on reaching out to property owners, faith groups and local businesses to make sure they take preventative measures to better enable enforcement of property laws and the city’s code of ordinances.

Some of those measures include ban letters for repeat trespassers, and no trespassing signs being placed in areas where loitering has been noticed, Warburton said.

Once those measures have been taken, trespassing charges could be handed down to people who are found on the properties, he said. He said he and law enforcement both have stepped up patrols of areas where there could be the potential of an encampment popping up.

If a property owner sees someone on their property when they shouldn’t be, Warburton said the property owner should ask the person to move along. If they don’t feel it is safe to engage with the person, Warburton said they should call Public Safety’s nonemergency line at 828-437-1911.

What he doesn’t want people to do, Warburton said, is go into homeless encampments themselves and risk injury. Instead, he said property owners should call code enforcement for information on the next steps they should take. Warburton can be reached at 828-438-5269.

He said a person talking to code enforcement about an issue on their property doesn’t mean they’ll face a fine or even a formal notice of violation. He said out of the property owners he’s worked with since joining the city last year, none have faced a fine because of a homeless camp on their property.

Warburton said the preventative approach the city is taking has been effective.

He said he’s noticed unsheltered people start to recognize him and his vehicle when he’s on patrols and move along if they were somewhere they shouldn’t be, and signs have also served as a good deterrent.

But for a man currently experiencing homelessness, the city’s approach has felt like a target added to the backs of unsheltered people.

“We didn’t land on the signs, they landed on us,” the man said, speaking to The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “They’ve dehumanized us and criminalized us to the point we’ve become second-class citizens. Those aren’t American values.”

He’s been living on the street for about two years, after losing a business he built in Marion.

He told The News Herald about a spot where he had been staying behind a vacant building in Morganton. He said the original property owner was letting him stay there so long as he kept it clean, but when the property changed hands, he was run off.

There aren’t any shelters in Burke County with barriers low enough to serve those struggling with substance use, Chief Whisnant said. While a person may take steps toward recovery by seeking counseling, it doesn’t change the reality of what they’ll face every day until they’re housed.

“This is not to discredit any of the treatment providers that are out there because they are working so hard to help people but … let’s say you’re providing medication assisted therapy and you’re giving a person counseling,” Whisnant said. “Ultimately, when they leave that appointment, they’re going back to a tent in the woods.”

And living on the street is a hard life, the man experiencing homelessness told The News Herald. He said everyday tasks become complicated because of the lack of resources available to unsheltered people.

“It takes homeless people longer to do everything,” he said. “If you want a glass of water, you just go to the sink and get a glass of water. I want a glass of water, I’ve got to carry my water container all the way to the pharmacy. Alright, they’ve put a lock on the thing. Now I’ve got to go back here, sneak and get some water, go back to my place carrying 40 pounds of water and then pour it in a glass.

“It took me 45 minutes and people wonder why I’m late to something.”

When the man experiencing homelessness first spoke to The News Herald, it was shortly after a meeting of downtown business owners discussing homelessness. One of the suggestions thrown out during that meeting was getting rid of resources for the homeless in an effort to drive the population away.

“What happened to give us your tired, your poor, your weak, your hungry?” the man said. “How do you know that homeless guy coming in here isn’t going to be the next guy to build a Benjamin’s five years later?”