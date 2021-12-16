City, county in ‘holding pattern’ for potentially mandated COVID policy

It’s nothing but a waiting game for municipalities, and any other organization with more than 100 employees, looking to get ahead of a federal rule that could require unvaccinated employees to be tested for COVID-19 weekly and wear face coverings while on duty.
Could is the key word, as a stay has been placed on the emergency temporary standard originally issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Still, it’s put cities like Morganton, which has almost 300 employees, between a rock and a hard place.
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said it was the city’s understanding that the standard would have become effective Jan. 1 had it not been for the stay entered by a federal appeals court.
“We want to get prepared in case we have to do something,” Thompson said.
That’s why city employees were given a survey asking them to voluntarily give their vaccination status. So far, about 45% of them have returned the form, Thompson said.
“It is voluntary and confidential,” Thompson said. “We would appreciate all our employees at least answering the survey so that we can make preparations if we have to do something.”
It’s still iffy where funding for weekly testing would come from, said City Manager Sally Sandy.
“We are in a holding pattern,” Sandy said. “The council has been told that we don’t know our financial exposure, and you don’t have to pay for it. You could charge it back to the employees. None of those decisions have been made or talked about. What I do know is there has been no pot of federal money talked about to pay for it.”
Thompson said the city would find a central location for employee testing if the standard is implemented, and suggested the possibility of Morganton City Hall or the Collett Street Recreation Center as drive-thru testing sites.
The recreation center already has an overhang that would offer employees protection from inclement weather while they’re getting tested, Thompson said. Possible testing sites are still being worked out, and Thompson said the city would work with the health department.
Regardless, it’s a complicated situation.
“We have a standard that may or may not be implemented with guidelines that may or may not be enforceable on employees, many of which are essential employees — law enforcement, fire protection, public works, water and sewer,” Thompson said. “It’s real complicated because we do not want to be in violation of any federal standards and are willing to work with … (the) federal government, but we need to know what our options are and how best we can do it with the least cost to the taxpayers.”
City officials aren’t considering a vaccine mandate for employees at this time, Thompson said, but he encouraged employees to get vaccinated.
“I would hope all our employees would want to safeguard their health, their children’s health and their parents’ health by getting vaccinated,” Thompson said.
Rhonda Lee, human resources director for Burke County, said the county has been asking EMS and health department employees their vaccination status because of a different emergency temporary standard, but a questionnaire has not been sent out to all of its employees about vaccination status.
“We’re just kind of on hold until we know more on how that emergency temporary standard’s going to turn out,” Lee said.
Like the city of Morganton, county officials are waiting to see what to do next. Lee said the county would likely look to its employee health clinic to set up testing sites, but she expected they would be overwhelmed with testing demand.
For now, there’s not much officials can do besides sit back and wait.
“We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Thompson said.
