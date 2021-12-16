City, county in ‘holding pattern’ for potentially mandated COVID policy

“We are in a holding pattern,” Sandy said. “The council has been told that we don’t know our financial exposure, and you don’t have to pay for it. You could charge it back to the employees. None of those decisions have been made or talked about. What I do know is there has been no pot of federal money talked about to pay for it.”

Thompson said the city would find a central location for employee testing if the standard is implemented, and suggested the possibility of Morganton City Hall or the Collett Street Recreation Center as drive-thru testing sites.

The recreation center already has an overhang that would offer employees protection from inclement weather while they’re getting tested, Thompson said. Possible testing sites are still being worked out, and Thompson said the city would work with the health department.

Regardless, it’s a complicated situation.